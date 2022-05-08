"Without LeBron/KD/Kyrie, Steph is the most beloved!" - Skip Bayless outrightly accuses NBA of being biased towards Steph Curry, mentions they don't need "some Dillon Brooks from some Memphis"

Skip Bayless accused the NBA of favoring Steph Curry.

He believes the league will be "ecstatic" following Ja Morant injuring his knee, as his potential absence could help Curry's Golden State Warriors advance to the next round of the playoffs. Bayless thinks LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's absence from the playoffs makes Curry the most favored player in the NBA right now.

Here's what the Fox Sports analyst tweeted following the Warriors' blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3:

"Now Ja's knee issue has flared up. The NBA must be ecstatic. LOOKS LIKE STEPH WILL ADVANCE. Without LeBron/KD/Kyrie, Steph is the most beloved! Steph is in every other commercial! The NBA needs HIM - not some Dillon Brooks from some Memphis. #NationalSoftballAssociation"

The popular TV personality was left unimpressed by the league's decision to suspend Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks following his 'Flagrant 2' foul against Gary Payton II. Payton sustained an elbow fracture that will keep him out for three to five weeks.

Bayless has ranted about that several times already, blaming the league for favoring superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors go 2-1 up against Memphis Grizzlies as Ja Morant leaves game with knee injury

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies series is turning out to be one of the most physical and controversial playoff series in recent memory. Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks have been ejected due to Flagrant 2 fouls so far, while the latter was also suspended for a game after his foul led to Gary Payton's injury.

The latest player to suffer a potentially serious injury Memphis superstar Ja Morant. His draft classmate Jordan Poole happened to be in the mix of things. Video evidence showed the Dubs guard holding Morant's knee, which led to the reigning MIPOY leaving the floor during Game 3.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. https://t.co/J24ssu5i9P

The series has now shifted in favor of the Warriors following their 142-112 blowout win at home in Game 3. Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson led the Golden State Warriors' charge offensively. Curry scored 30 points; Poole had 27 off the bench, while Klay Thompson finished with 21 pointst. The trio knocked down a combined nine of the Warriors' 17 3-pointers.

The Warriors had six players scoring in double digits as they dismantled the Grizzlies' defense.

