"Without someone telling you what the f--k to do" - Kyrie Irving opens up on his vaccine legacy, highlights the importance of "freedom to make choices with your life"

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and the season he had endured has been the topic of conversation as his stance on not getting vaccinated has been the subject of debate.

After the loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Kyrie Irving spoke about his legacy and the stance he has undertaken during his post-match presser. Irving said:

"Freedom. I don't think that's a word that gets defined enough in our society. It's about the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f--k to do. I'm standing for freedom and that's in all facets of my life."

Kyrie's availability for home games has created such a fiasco with the Brooklyn Nets as it was only recently that he was cleared to play in Brooklyn, despite being allowed to attend games and sit courtside.

While some have taken this as an opportunity to commend Irving and his beliefs, some continue to drive home the narrative of how unreliable Kyrie has been throughout his career and this is the latest example of it.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kyrie Irving on his legacy:



How important is Kyrie Irving's availability?

Kyrie in action against the Charlotte Hornets

It was a monumental decision by Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City. It is so monumental that there is a powershift in the Eastern Conference as to who is coming out of the East and going to the NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving is that good.

With Kevin Durant back to full fitness and Kyrie on the floor alongside him, the Brooklyn Nets have become exponentially stronger. They have two legitimate superstars who are offensive juggernauts who have the ability to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot and drop 30 points in their sleep.

The Nets could also have Ben Simmons back in time for the postseason and this strengthens them even more.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On Sunday, Kevin Durant scored 53 points.



Tonight, Kyrie Irving is at 51 (and counting).



They're the first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in consecutive games. On Sunday, Kevin Durant scored 53 points.Tonight, Kyrie Irving is at 51 (and counting).They're the first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in consecutive games. https://t.co/8Ee6nfcMOh

The scenario of the Nets having to play a Play-In tournament game without Kyrie was a real possibility. The Brooklyn-based side would have to travel to Toronto to take on the Toronto Raptors, and Irving would have been ineligible for the game as you cannot travel to Canada without having taken the vaccination.

When Irving plays, Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense and is not worried about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

The Brooklyn Nets can now rely on Kyrie Irving for home games in the postseason and not just road games, and this decision by Eric Adams is a game-changer for the Nets and the rest of the teams in the NBA.

