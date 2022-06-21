"Without these two players, there is no championship" - Bobby Marks points out Golden State Warriors' major issues this offseason

With a championship season now behind them, the Golden State Warriors head into the offseason with numerous contract situations to deal with.

Some of their top performers this postseason are eligible for free-agency (Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II) and contract extensions (Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green).

ESPN's NBA Front Office insider Bobby Marks spoke about Golden State's impending offseason and their league-record salary cap and luxury tax:

"As we head into the offseason, your big decisions are Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Without these two players, there is no championship.

"There is no championship if Kevin Durant doesn't agree to a sign-and-trade to go to Brooklyn, and D'Angelo Russell goes to Golden State. ... Russell gets flipped for Wiggins and a future first that turns into Kuminga. There is no championship (without these moves)."

Marks also voiced his opinion on taxing teams that draft well (i.e. Golden State Warriors):

"Eight players on homegrown contracts, over $350 million in luxury tax and salary this year, could get to $400 million this year. ... Why do teams continually get penalised for drafting well?"

The Warriors drafted five key-pieces that have led to a championship just two years after having the worst record in the league. They are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney.

Three other picks with the potential to have a similar impact are Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

The financial state of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

The Warriors had a league-record $350 million ($346 million according to Spotrac) payroll (tax and salary) in 2021-22. Things could get worse for them next year.

Andrew Wiggins should come at a price tag of $81 million for three years, according to Marks. He is eligible for a four-year, $172 million contract.

Jordan Poole will make just $3.6 million next year, but is eligible for a five-year, $190 million max extension. However, his extension would be considerably smaller due to the Warriors' current payroll.

The Warriors would incur about a $50 million tax for keeping Kevon Looney (on a $7 million contract) and Gary Payton II, according to Marks. John Hollinger of the Athletic put Looney's market value at $12,533,705.

StatMuse @statmuse Most games in a single season, including playoffs:



107

106

105

104 — Kevon Looney



He missed zero games this season. Most games in a single season, including playoffs:107106105104 — Kevon LooneyHe missed zero games this season. https://t.co/8obx3x6ThE

Just off of guaranteed salaries alone, the estimated salary and luxury tax totals $260 million for the 2022-23 season. The Warriors are repeat tax offenders, making their case worse.

The Golden State Warriors also have a $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception and a $1.7 million trade exception set to expire next month.

