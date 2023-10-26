Wizards star Kyle Kuzma gets sued after his dog allegedly attacked person on plane: Reports

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards opened the 2023-24 NBA season with a lawsuit. A man has sued Kuzma after one of his dogs allegedly attacked him in an airport. The Wizards star might not have any problems settling off-court issues after signing a four-year, $102 contract this summer.

According to TMZ Sports, a man named Bernardo Tosto accused Kuzma of not doing anything when his dog attacked him. The incident allegedly happened back in May near Van Nuys Airport in California, Tosto was walking the cabin of the plane Kuz's dog bit him on his right arm.

Tosta wants the 28-year-old forward to pay damages from the attack because he suffered "severe injuries." Kuzma is being sued for an unspecified amount of money, but his camp has not responded to any questions about the lawsuit.

TMZ Sports' report did not specify which one of Kyle Kuzma's two dogs was the culprit in the alleged attack. Kuzma loves playing with Duke, a Belgian Malinois, and a pure white husky named Snoh.

One of the eight essentials the Washington Wizards star needs in his life is a bunch of tennis balls, as per New York Magazine. His dogs are obsessed with playing fetch, so he needs a lot of tennis balls on a regular basis.

"I have two dogs — Snoh, a husky, and Duke, a Belgian Malinois," Kuzma said. "They love to play fetch in our backyard. They could seriously play for hours. I go through a lot of these tennis balls because we use them pretty much every day.

"Sometimes they get lost, and one of the dogs likes to bite on them until they’re not a tennis ball anymore. Even though I'm always buying new ones, these aren’t as easy for the dogs to destroy."

Kyle Kuzma ready for leadership role with Wizards

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma signed a four-year, $102 contract to return to the Washington Wizards in the offseason. With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis gone from the team, Kuzma is now the de facto leader of the young Wizards.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, Kuzma shared how he sought advice from baseball legend Derek Jeter on how to be a leader.

"I got really close with Derek Jeter this summer, and really just asked him a lot of different questions," Kuzma said. "You have to lead by example. ... If you're not doing what you're supposed to do, how can you expect somebody else to let you lead them? So I got to be on my Ps and Qs, locked in."

