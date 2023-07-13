WNBA announces partnership with black-founded and woman-led beauty brand Mielle: All you need to know

The WNBA announced their newest sponsorship. They have partnered with black-founded and woman-led brand Mielle. The brand becomes the official marketing partner and textured hair care partner of the league.

The brand prides itself on its black-woman leadership. It attempts to empower its customers and is excited to support women’s sports.

The partnership is a natural fit for the league. It will provide a platform for its black athletes to promote a product that is not often seen on a national scale. The brand is available in more than 100,000 stores in the United States. The brand’s partnership with the league will begin with the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The event is on July 15.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

shakeia @curlyfro INBOX: the WNBA announces a multi year partnership with Mielle making the Black-founded and woman-led brand an official marketing partner and the official textured hair care partner of the league.



the partnership will tip off at this weekend’s all-star festivities. INBOX: the WNBA announces a multi year partnership with Mielle making the Black-founded and woman-led brand an official marketing partner and the official textured hair care partner of the league. the partnership will tip off at this weekend’s all-star festivities.

The brand will be on-site at fan activation sites. They will also be a leading sponsor of the fan experience surrounding events of the All-Star game.

The brand will continue to be an on-location and marketing partner for league events like the fan experience. The brand will also be featured on WNBA’s digital platforms.

What is Mielle?

Monique Rodriguez is the CEO of Mielle, which was founded in 2014.

It is the fastest-growing black-founded and woman-led global beauty brand. The company prides itself on using more natural ingredients in its products.

Despite being designed for textured hair, the brand says it is designed for all hair types. The brand has even reached some viral status on social media.

Mielle Organics LLC @MielleOrganics 🏾‍♀️Mielle is the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the 🏾 We are dedicated to the empowerment of women and enabling beauty on and off the court. Game on, Mavens! When it comes to embracing beautiful, naturally textured hair, we don’t play!🏾‍♀️Mielle is the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the @WNBA 🏾 We are dedicated to the empowerment of women and enabling beauty on and off the court. Game on, Mavens! When it comes to embracing beautiful, naturally textured hair, we don’t play!💁🏾‍♀️Mielle is the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the @WNBA! 🙌🏾 We are dedicated to the empowerment of women and enabling beauty on and off the court. Game on, Mavens!🏀 💕 https://t.co/O3ajc1nsLJ

The progression of the WNBA

The WNBA prides itself on being one of the most progressive sports leagues in the world. It is the biggest women’s professional sports league in North America. They market the empowerment of women as part of their league’s brand. Mielle fits that brand image.

The league attempts to incorporate the off-the-court culture surrounding basketball as well into its image. The Mielle brand partnership is another step in this direction.

The league also has a justice movement that drives conversations on social rights issues and racial conversations. Another sign of the progressive attempts and efforts by the league.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes