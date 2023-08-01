WNBA MVP 2023: Odds, best players, and more explored

With the 2023 WNBA season underway, the MVP race is beginning to heat up. Currently, the regular season is nearing its conclusion, with all sights set on the playoffs, beginning on September 13.

Given that, it's no surprise that the MVP race is beginning to heat up. Before jumping into the MVP race, it's important to take a look at the current standings in the WNBA.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Liberty sit in first place with a 19-6 record, followed closely by the Connecticut Sun with an 18-7 record. In third place, we have the Atlanta Dream at 14-11, followed by the Washington Mystics at 12-13, and the Chicago Sky at 10-15.

Sitting in last place in the East is the Indiana Fever with a 6-19 record. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Las Vegas Aces sit with an impressive 23-2 record, with the Dallas Wings in second place with a 14-11 record.

In third place is the Minnesota Lynx with a 13-13 record, followed by the LA Sparks with a 6-18 record, and the Phoenix Mercury with a 6-18 record. Last but certainly not least, we have the Seattle Storm with a 6-19 record.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the WNBA MVP race.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Breanna Stewart currently sits as the favorite to win the 2023 WNBA MVP award. With odds of -130, fans would have to bet $130 on Stewart in order to win $100. Considering the Liberty currently sit in first place in the East, Stewart's spot as the favorite isn't entirely surprising.

Sitting just behind her in the race, however, is none other than A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wilson is a +120 underdog to win the award, meaning that a $100 bet on her would potentially pay out $120 if she wins.

After that, there's a significant drop-off in the odds. In third place, Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun sits with +2000 odds to win, meaning a $100 bet would earn you $2000 should she win. In fourth place, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces has +8000 odds to win, meaning a $100 bet would earn $8000 should she pull through.

Given the current odds, it seems clear that the WNBA MVP race is being contested by two women, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Last year, the award went to Wilson, giving many fans confidence that she'll be able to pull out yet another win.

At the same time, however, Stewart has been remarkable this year, inspiring confidence in many fans. Despite that, Elena Delle Donne has the highest ticket percentage to win with 18%.

Sitting just behind her, Alyssa Thomas and Brittney Griner both sit tied for the second-highest ticket percentages to win with 15%.

While neither of the three currently ranks in the top three for best odds to win, it's clear fans have been putting their money on all three after the All-Star break. With the postseason rapidly approaching in September, only time will tell who wins the MVP award.

