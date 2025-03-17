The Dallas Mavericks need as much help as they can get. With Luka Doncic now with the LA Lakers and Kyrie Irving out for the season, Anthony Davis may be their only hope to make the playoffs.

Ad

The team has assigned him to their G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He's going to continue his injury rehab there and get some 5-on-5 work.

Fans had plenty to say about the development and they took to social media to share their mixed reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Woah AD vs Bronny, Insane," one fan tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"He finna put Bronny and Mac McClung through hell," one fan said.

"for??? ain’t they about to suspend games cause they don’t have enough players?" another fan wrote..

"Sadly Dallas need him to play lmao but he sit down next season catch passes from Kyrie in the next few months," one fan commented.

Ad

"Nico Harrison should be assigned to the G-League permanently," another fan commented.

"For everyone going crazy in the comments, it’s just for 5-on-5 reps," a Mavs fan account said.

Davis sustained an adductor injury in his debut with the Mavericks on Feb. 8, and there were speculations that he could be shut down after Irving's ACL injury.

Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Dante Exum (hand), Caleb Martin (hip), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) are all sidelined with injuries.

Ad

Lakers didn't want to trade Anthony Davis

It's been weeks since the Lakers traded Anthony Davis to get Luka Doncic, but it continues to make waves in NBA circles.

In an appearance on the "Games with Names" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that she was adamant about trading Davis at first.

“At that point, that’s when Rob was at the game and he met with the GM of Dallas," Buss said on Wednesday. "And they had a conversation. And Rob thought about it for a day and then came to me and said ‘here’s something that was talked about, a framework.’ And I said well, I hope you told him that we’re not trading Anthony Davis. We’re not trading him. And as we talked more and more, we figured out a framework that could work."

Ad

Buss also revealed that she urged Rob Pelinka to keep those conversations private because their season could be derailed if Davis found out about it.

She also thought Davis wasn't happy in Los Angeles anymore, and with the opportunity to get a player like Doncic, the front office pulled the trigger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.