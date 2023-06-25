"Woj reporting Shams getting prison or smth for this would be legendary" - Fans react to Shams Charania's ties to betting company

According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, The Athletic's Shams Charania impacted betting odds with his social media activity leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

It's worth noting that Charania also works for FanDuel. However, multiple reports have noted how the sports book has no control nor insight into what Charania tweets or reports - and thus, he cannot influence their betting lines.

Former Dallas Mavericks front office member Haralabos Voulgaris shared his thoughts via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob I don't think there is anything nefarious going on but I find it puzzling that a regulated Sportsbook is allowed to take bets on the NBA draft and also employ an "insider" who can tweet nonsense that can move the betting markets. I don't think there is anything nefarious going on but I find it puzzling that a regulated Sportsbook is allowed to take bets on the NBA draft and also employ an "insider" who can tweet nonsense that can move the betting markets.

Following the article's release, R/NBA users shared their thoughts on the difficult situation one of the most prominent NBA reporters in the world currently finds himself in.

Brandon Miller wants to take the Charlotte Hornets to the NBA Finals

The tweet that got people talking about Shams Charania was in regards to Scoot Henderson potentially joining the Charlotte Hornets with the second overall pick. However, the Eastern Conference franchise opted to acquire Brandon Miller instead, thus rendering Shams Charania's earlier report void.

Since then, the Alabama product has wasted no time in sharing his hopes for the coming season, as he declared he believes the Hornets can make the NBA Finals next season.

“I can see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year,” Miller said while being interviewed on WCNC Charlotte. “Hopefully, we will get there and get the big trophy in the end.”

Shortly before claiming the Hornets could make the NBA Finals, Miller shocked the NBA world when he declared that Paul George was his greatest of all-time basketball player.

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George," Miller said.

While there's no debating that Paul George is one of the most talented players of his generation, he hasn't enjoyed the success or longevity of either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. As such, Brandon Miller's comment did ensure he came in for some scrutiny from NBA fans around the world.

Miller enters the NBA having impressed for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.4% from deep. Now, the Charlotte Hornets will be hoping their latest recruit can form a fearsome partnership with star guard LaMelo Ball, as the Hornets look to break a sizeable drought of playoff basketball.

Poll : 0 votes