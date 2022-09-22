"Woj had us thinking Ime Udoka was going to Guantanamo bay", "Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to Ime Udoka reportedly facing suspension from Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has run into a patch of trouble with the Celtics organization. With news of Udoka's violation of organizational rules spreading like wildfire, NBA fans couldn't resist sending in their reactions on social media.
Ime Udoka achieved a lot of success with the Boston Celtics last season. As a rookie head coach, Udoka managed to turn the Celtics from a playoff team to a title contender over the course of a single season.
After the success Udoka enjoyed in his first season as head coach, the former NBA player now finds himself in hot water. Udoka is reportedly due to face disciplinary action.
While the reveal by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was shocking in itself, the situation escalated after The Atheltic's Shams Charania reported the reason behind the action.
Charania reported that Udoka engaged in an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a member of the Celtics' staff. With fans taking note of the report, they showed no mercy to Udoka.
While there will be disciplinary action taken against Udoka, there hasn't been a time frame allotted for the duration of his suspension.
Whether such a situation will have an adverse impact on the Celtics team is unknown. Training camp is only a few days away, and Boston may be in for some stormy weather.
Is the Boston Celtics' season in jeopardy?
The Boston Celtics are coming off a truly impressive run last season. After ranking as low as 11th in the East in the first half of the season, they managed to turn things around by finishing the season as the second seed.
After a solid run in the playoffs that saw them handily beat the Brooklyn Nets early on; the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the ECF to head to the NBA Finals. With their first Finals appearance in over a decade, Udoka managed something truly spectacular with his young core.
With players such as Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown developing into certified stars, Udoka played a valuable role in this process. With Udoka likely to miss training camp, the appointment of an interim head coach might become necessary. The team may find it difficult to re-adjust right off the bat with a new coach.
However, it all depends on how long Udoka's suspension is.