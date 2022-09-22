"Woj had us thinking Ime Udoka was going to Guantanamo bay", "Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to Ime Udoka reportedly facing suspension from Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has run into a patch of trouble with the Celtics organization. With news of Udoka's violation of organizational rules spreading like wildfire, NBA fans couldn't resist sending in their reactions on social media.

Ime Udoka achieved a lot of success with the Boston Celtics last season. As a rookie head coach, Udoka managed to turn the Celtics from a playoff team to a title contender over the course of a single season.

After the success Udoka enjoyed in his first season as head coach, the former NBA player now finds himself in hot water. Udoka is reportedly due to face disciplinary action.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. https://t.co/1QZb0k326F

While the reveal by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was shocking in itself, the situation escalated after The Atheltic's Shams Charania reported the reason behind the action.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.

Charania reported that Udoka engaged in an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a member of the Celtics' staff. With fans taking note of the report, they showed no mercy to Udoka.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA Doc Rivers, Adam LeVine, & Ime Udoka coordinating their deviant behavior for this week: Doc Rivers, Adam LeVine, & Ime Udoka coordinating their deviant behavior for this week: https://t.co/41yEJCk7Gz

juan benet ramsey @hijab_creator if there’s one person who will never get fired for sleeping around, it’s ime udoka if there’s one person who will never get fired for sleeping around, it’s ime udoka

Brady Watermeier @BradyWatermeier Doc Rivers and Ime Udoka at sex therapy Doc Rivers and Ime Udoka at sex therapy https://t.co/R8YGWKp2ZL

Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins Everyone consoling Nia Long after the Ime Udoka news Everyone consoling Nia Long after the Ime Udoka news https://t.co/l0cWK1zbHa

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? https://t.co/y2bbROxDLw

Le5-6 @deepyy_ Woj had us thinking Ime Udoka was going to Guantanamo bay when all he did was have a work wife Woj had us thinking Ime Udoka was going to Guantanamo bay when all he did was have a work wife

Austin Konenski @Austin_Kone05 Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals.



I’ve never seen an L worse than this one. Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals.I’ve never seen an L worse than this one.

Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Guys when they find out Nia Long about to be single after ime udoka cheated on her Guys when they find out Nia Long about to be single after ime udoka cheated on her https://t.co/FDHrsAmjXn

$cammy Abraham @Nigerianscamsss Ime Udoka greeting his staff at TD Garden Ime Udoka greeting his staff at TD Garden https://t.co/b9fGKL0sAO

Him Duncan @_KC38 The way they hyping this Ime Udoka situation you’d think he stole 5 mill in welfare funds from Mississippi The way they hyping this Ime Udoka situation you’d think he stole 5 mill in welfare funds from Mississippi

Le5-6 @deepyy_ They said Ime Udoka was placing bets on Jayson Tatum under points in the finals They said Ime Udoka was placing bets on Jayson Tatum under points in the finals

Dom2K (That Dom Guy) @Dom_2k Awh hell nah ime udoka did WHAT?!?!? Awh hell nah ime udoka did WHAT?!?!? 😭😭😭😭

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Doc Rivers seeing Ime Udoka at sex therapy Doc Rivers seeing Ime Udoka at sex therapy https://t.co/pQRfDPrwMZ

Fronosuke Takeshita ⛔ STROUD 4 HEISMAN @MillyBeamen NBA Twitter talking to Nia Long about Ime Udoka's incoming suspension: NBA Twitter talking to Nia Long about Ime Udoka's incoming suspension: https://t.co/6gilLphN2o

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long, get him out the league Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long, get him out the league

The G Quad Podcast @thegquad The Celtics questioning Ime Udoka about him and Nia Long The Celtics questioning Ime Udoka about him and Nia Long https://t.co/EIfddVAh6g

Old NBA Tweets @oldnbatweetz Brad Stevens going into the practice facility as head coach after Ime Udoka’s been suspended. Brad Stevens going into the practice facility as head coach after Ime Udoka’s been suspended. https://t.co/n526OpZB0J

While there will be disciplinary action taken against Udoka, there hasn't been a time frame allotted for the duration of his suspension.

Ime Udoka's job isn't believed to be in jeopardy, but a suspension is looming and a final determination on that length could come as soon as Thursday, sources tell ESPN.

Whether such a situation will have an adverse impact on the Celtics team is unknown. Training camp is only a few days away, and Boston may be in for some stormy weather.

Is the Boston Celtics' season in jeopardy?

The Boston Celtics are coming off a truly impressive run last season. After ranking as low as 11th in the East in the first half of the season, they managed to turn things around by finishing the season as the second seed.

After a solid run in the playoffs that saw them handily beat the Brooklyn Nets early on; the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the ECF to head to the NBA Finals. With their first Finals appearance in over a decade, Udoka managed something truly spectacular with his young core.

With players such as Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown developing into certified stars, Udoka played a valuable role in this process. With Udoka likely to miss training camp, the appointment of an interim head coach might become necessary. The team may find it difficult to re-adjust right off the bat with a new coach.

However, it all depends on how long Udoka's suspension is.

