Wolves' $244,623,120 superstar drops a straight answer on what brings out his competitive fire vs Suns

During the post-game interview following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 116-98 blowout road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Anthony Edwards explained what brings out his competitive fire against the Suns.

The $244,623,120 Timberwolves superstar cited playing against his favorite player as the main reason for his elevated competitiveness while playing against Phoenix.

"Kevin Durant," Edwards said. "Anywhere that Kevin Durant plays, I'm going to be competitive to play him.

"Not because like me versus him," Edwards continued before switching stance. "Yeah me versus him but more so like, that's my favourite player of all time, he's the greatest player to me of all time. So it's just like I want to beat him, I want to go against him."

Anthony Edwards was on fire on Sunday as he led the Timberwolves to victory with 44 points along with five rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant led the Suns' losing effort with a double-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

With the win, the Timberwolves are 3-0 against the Suns in their season series. Edwards is averaging 33.7 points against Phoenix this season, along with 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Anthony Edwards makes Wolves history in blowout win over Suns

Entering Sunday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns with 238 made 3s in the season, Anthony Edwards broke the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record for most 3s made in a regular season.

Edwards shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-14 from deep, to overtake Malik Beasley's previous record of 240, set in the 2021-22 season.

Anthony Edwards, a three-time NBA All-star, is now at 244 made 3s in 59 games while Malik Beasley recorded 240 in 79 games.

If Edwards can keep up the pace, he could become the first Timberwolves player to record over 300 threes in a season and join an elite club of Steph Curry, James Harden and Klay Thompson as the only players ever to do so.

This season, Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's shooting 43.7% from the field, including 40.5% from deep, with the Timberwolves being eight in the Western Conference with a 33-29 record.

