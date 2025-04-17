"Wolves in 6" - Fans react as Lakers use Bronny James to simulate Anthony Edwards ahead of NBA playoffs

The LA Lakers reportedly used Bronny James to help them prepare for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Fans couldn't help but react to Bronny, as well as Shake Milton, simulating Edwards during Lakers practice.
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, coach JJ Redick used Bronny and Milton as Edwards as part of their scout team at Wednesday's practice. Bronny is shorter than "Ant-Man," but they have similar athleticism and build. Milton is an inch taller, but he can shoot the ball from beyond the arc more consistently like the Timberwolves superstar.
On the other hand, Minnesota used the same tactic in preparation against the Lakers. Joe Ingles filled in as Luka Doncic for the team's practice ahead of their first-round matchup that will start on Saturday, April 19, at the Crypto.com Arena.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
NBA fans couldn't believe what the LA Lakers did in practice, especially Bronny James playing as Anthony Edwards. While people shouldn't take it literally, it's still led to some hilarious reactions online.
"Ain't NO way they're using Bronny as Ant. Yeah, Wolves in 6," a fan tweeted.
"Worst scout player comp of all time," one fan claimed.
"They think Ant can’t shoot?" another fan asked.
"Makes sense. Bronny and Shake are black like Ant and Joe Ingles is white like Luka," a fan wrote.
"To get into character, Bronny hired 12 children to be his kids," one fan quipped.
"Bronny needs to get in character and have kids with multiple women within the next 2 weeks," another fan remarked.
While it's hilarious to look at what the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves did, it's a standard practice for teams in the NBA. Bench players are usually simulating the movement of opposing players during scrimmage. It helps the scouting team point out, explain and prepare for a game, in this case the series.
Bronny James and Shake Milton are nowhere near Anthony Edwards, but they can mimic his movement on the court for certain plays. They can't replicate his speed and vertical, but they can certainly move like him when finding spaces, going through screens, setting picks, etc.
The same can be said for Joe Ingles, who is left-handed, but he's also slow and physical. He can't do what Luka Doncic can do on the court, but he can simulate his movements on specific plays that are designed for him.
Bronny James makes Lakers' 15-man playoff roster
The LA Lakers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Lakers have homecourt advantage due to being the higher seed, but it looks like an even matchup.
Here is the official 15-man postseason roster for the Lakers:
- Luka Doncic | Guard
- Austin Reaves | Guard
- LeBron James | Forward
- Rui Hachimura | Forward
- Jaxson Hayes | Center
- Dorian Finney-Smith | Forward
- Gabe Vincent | Guard
- Jarred Vanderbilt | Forward
- Jordan Goodwin | Guard
- Dalton Knecht | Forward
- Shake Milton | Guard
- Markieff Morris | Forward
- Maxi Kleber | Forward
- Bronny James | Guard
- Alex Len | Center
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.