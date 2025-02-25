"Wolves beat the free throw merchant" - Fans react after Anthony Edwards' clutch block on SGA fuels 25-point comeback win for Minnesota 

Anthony Edwards didn't have a great game on Monday night against the OKC Thunder, but he made a game-winning block. Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves complete a 25-point comeback as NBA fans reacted to his highlight rejection of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With the Timberwolves ahead 129-128 with less than 20 seconds remaining in overtime, "SGA" had the ball in his hands ready to give the Thunder the win. He got away from Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Edwards was waiting for him in the paint.

Edwards perfectly timed SGA's layup attempt, blocking it right to teammate Terrence Shannon Jr.'s hands. Alexander-Walker made two free throws to give Minnesota a three-point lead. Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game-tying shot as the buzzer sounded, completing the Timberwolves' 131-128 overtime win.

NBA fans reacted to Anthony Edwards' huge block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had an amazing game for the OKC Thunder. "SGA" finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the Thunder lost steam late in the fourth quarter.

Here are some of the reactions to Edwards' block and the Timberwolves' comeback win:

"Wolves beat the free throw merchant," a fan tweeted.

"Thunder can’t even beat the role players of the Wolves," one fan commented.

"That’s a personal block. Sheesh," another fan said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' win evened the season series against the OKC Thunder. Each team has two wins, one at home and one on the road. It will be interesting to see if they could clash again at one point in the NBA playoffs.

"Aura gone," a fan tweeted.

"I'm supposed to believe this free throw baiting clown is the MVP of the league?" one fan asked.

"Thunder tried foul baiting the entire 4th quarter/OT periods and got beat at their own game," another fan wrote.

The Thunder dropped to a 46-11 record, which is still the best in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves improved 32-27, creating some separation from the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Edwards struggles in Timberwolves' comeback win

Anthony Edwards struggles in Timberwolves' comeback win. (Photo: IMAGN)

While Anthony Edwards was the final hero for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their comeback win against the OKC Thunder, "Ant-Man" struggled for the majority of the game. Edwards finished with just 17 points but added 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Edwards was subbed out with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, with the Timberwolves still down by 16 points. He was not on the court when Jaden McDaniels sparked the 16-0 run that forced overtime. He came back in the final two minutes of the extra five-minute period to provide defense.

"Ant-Man" did provide the defense needed to win, blocking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to preserve the Timberwolves' lead. McDaniels led the way with a team-high 27 points plus 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

