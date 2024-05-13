“Wolves Turning Into Lakers” – Steph Curry’s Ex-Teammate Hands Out Strays Amid Timberwolves’ Collapse vs Nuggets In WCF

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not have the greatest night at home on Sunday as they fumbled against the Denver Nuggets for the second time in the series, losing 107-115. Former NBA and Golden State Warriors player Nick Young came forward to share his insights on the situation.

"Wolves turning into the lakers they need the others to step up," Young wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Young played for the Warriors in the 2017-18 season. During that time, he was teammates with 10-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and won his first NBA championship.

The former NBA player suggested that the Timberwolves are becoming a one-man team just like the LA Lakers. The Lakers were eliminated from the Playoffs by the Nuggets this season and much of their failure can be credited to the fact that players other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not step up when the situation demanded it.

James and Davis were the only ones to consistently perform well while the other players on the squad were nowhere to be found. The Wolves had a similar showing on Sunday night. Anthony Edwards was the only player who delivered while his teammates struggled to get in the 20-point range.

Edwards scored 44 points whereas the rest of his team floated in the 10-15 point territory. Minnesota has now lost its advantage over the series. The Nuggets are now tied with them at 2-2 and have successfully reset the playing grounds.

MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets to victory over the Timberwolves

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic delivered a spectacular performance against the Minnesota camp in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals. The Serbian international scored 35 points, collected seven rebounds, and provided seven crucial assists, delivering an upset to the home crowd in the Target Center.

Expand Tweet

Jokic made 15 of his 26 field goal attempts but was not so lucky beyond the arc, making only one out of five of his three-point attempts. However, Jamal Murray had his back in that department. The Nuggets guard made three of his seven three-point attempts and scored 19 points, helping his team secure the win.

Nuggets star Aaron Gordon also delivered a near-perfect performance, scoring 27 points. Defensively he collected seven rebounds and dished out six assists. The Nuggets will face Minnesota next in Game 5 on May 14 at the Ball Arena in Denver.