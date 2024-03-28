The Women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 commenced on Wednesday, March 27, and will conclude on Sunday, March 31. All matches of the competition will be played at the OCBC Square in Singapore.

The women's competition will see 20 teams competing across five days. Eleven teams will compete in the qualifying draw across three groups. Republic of Korea, Iran, and Macau are drawn in Qualifying Draw A, while Tahiti, Maldives, Kazakhstan, and Philippines are pitted in Qualifying Drawn B.

The Qualifying Draw C consists of Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, and Northern Mariana Islands. The top team from each draw will make it to the main round of the competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

China, Chinese Taipei and Singapore are drawn in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Japan, Thailand and the team that finishes atop Qualifying Draw A. Mongolia, Malaysia, and the nation finishing first in Qualifying Draw B are pitted in Pool C. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Australia and the team finishing atop Qualifying Draw C will compete in Pool D of the competition.

The top two teams from the main round will qualify for the quarter-finals, which is slated to be held on Sunday, March 31. The semi-finals and the final will be played on the same day.

Australia head into this tournament as the favorites, having won the previous edition of the women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

Women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, March 27

Qualifying Draw B - Philippines vs Tahit, 9:20 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Kazakhstan vs Maldives, 9:50 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Kazakhstan vs Tahiti, 11:45 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Maldives vs Philippines, 12:10 PM

Qualifying Draw C - India vs Northern Mariana Islands, 5:40 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Indonesia vs Hong Kong, China, 6:05 PM

Thursday, March 28

Qualifying Draw B - Tahiti vs Maldives, 9:20 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Philippines vs Kazakhstan, 9:50 AM

Qualifying Draw A - Islamic Republic of Iran vs Macau, 12:10 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Hong Kong, China vs India, 1:30 PM

Qualifying Draw A - Republic of Korea vs Macau, 1:55 PM

Qualifying Draw C - India vs Indonesia, 4:25 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Northern Mariana Islands vs Hong Kong, China, 4:50 PM

Qualifying Draw A - Islamic Republic of Iran vs Republic of Korea, 5:15 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Indonesia vs Northern Mariana Islands, 6:05 PM

Friday, March 29

Pool A - People's Republic of China vs Chinese Taipei, 12:35 PM

Pool C - Mongolia vs Malaysia, 1:05 PM

Pool A - People's Republic of China vs Singapore, 1:55 PM

Pool C - Mongolia vs QD B/I, 4:00 PM

Pool A - Chinese Taipei vs Singapore, 4:25 PM

Pool C - Malaysia vs QD B/I, 5:40 PM

Saturday, March 30

Pool B - Japan vs QD A/I, 11:45 AM

Pool D - New Zealand vs QD C/I, 12:10 PM

Pool B - Thailand vs QD A/I, 1:30 PM

Pool D - New Zealand vs Australia, 4:50 PM

Pool B - Japan vs Thailand, 5:15 PM

Pool D - Australia vs QD C/I, 6:05 PM

Sunday, March 31

Quarterfinals - A/I vs C/II, 8:30 AM

Quarterfinals - D/I vs B/II, 8:55 AM

Quarterfinals - B/I vs D/II, 10:15 AM

Quarterfinals - C/I vs A/II, 10:40 AM

Semifinals - QF game 1 winner vs QF game 2 winner, 12:35 PM

Semifinals - QF game 3 winner vs QF game 4 winner, 1:05 PM

Third Place - SF game 1 loser vs SF game 2 loser, 4:00 PM

Final - SF game 1 winner vs SF game 2 winner, 4:50 PM

Women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Live-Streaming Details

The Women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on FIBA's official YouTube channel and the FIBA 3×3 YouTube channel.

Women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Anneli Maley, Lauren Mansfield, Marena Whittle, Alex Wilson

China

Wenxi Ha, Hong Wang, Jian Zhang, Xianyuan Zhang

Chinese Taipei

Yu Chieh Chen, Hui-Tzu Cheng, Shih-Han Hsu, Hung-Ting Kuo

Hong Kong, China

Tsu Khwan Li, Tan Fung Ma, Hiu Lui Tong, Chan Wai Ping

India

Aneesha Cleetus, Puspha Senthil Kumar, Kavya Singla, Sreekala Rani

Indonesia

Jesslyn Angelique Aritonang, Lea Kahol, Fizzatus Shoimah, Thasya Hery Saputera

Iran

Mahla Abedi, Farnaz Khodamoradi, Negin Rasoulipour, Faezeh Shahriari

Japan

Ayumi Chiba, Riko Furuki, Mana Kaneda, Miwa Kuribayashi

Kazakhstan

Xeniya Abdurashitova, Valeriya Kapitonova, Dilnaz Yerkebay, Tamila Zhakipova

Macau

Ka I Chan, Man Kei Chan, Hio Tong Ng, Chi Cheng Sou

Malaysia

Nur Adila Shahira Binti Juraimi, Wong Chah Yee, Ky Lie Hiew, Ke Hui Toh

Maldives

Zuha Ashraf Ali, Fathmath Ifa Athif, Aishath Inasha, Fathimath Rishma

Mongolia

Ariuntsetseg Bat-Erdene, Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan, Khulan Onolbaatar, Indra Ulziibat

New Zealand

Gabriella Fotu, Lauryn Hippolite, Esra McGoldrick, Sharne Pupuke-Robati

Northern Mariana Islands

Madeleine Saldivar Alegre, Jan-Nasia Jean Baay Travilla, Michelle Marie Legaspi Kautz, Kaia De Jesus Travilla

Phillipines

Mikka Cacho, Camille Clarin, Jhazmin Joson, Kaye Pingol

Republic of Korea

Dunarang Kim, Hyeona Kim, Sojung Lee, Hyeonyi Yu

Singapore

Jie Ying Choo, Jermaine Lim Jia Ying, Choong Si Ying Sara, Choy Ting Tang

Tahiti

Maea Marion Poeiti Lextreyt, Herehau Éléonore Teissier, Poehei Cassandra Teissier, Hereiti Keany Viriamu

Thailand

Rujiwan Bunsinprom, Kanokwan Prajuapsook, Rattiyakorn Udomsuk, Sasiporn Wongtapha