"Won all the cool points back for Ontario that Drake lost" - NBA fans abuzz over Jamal Murray's half-court shot celebration with Kevin Harlan

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray once again displayed his tough-shot-making ability during Sunday's 115-107 Game 4 second-round playoff victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. During a thrilling second-quarter sequence, Murray drilled a buzzer-beating half-court heave. Afterward, he celebrated with TNT's Kevin Harlan, hyping NBA fans.

Minnesota cut Denver's lead to seven points (56-49) with 47.5 seconds remaining in the first half. However, the Nuggets mounted a quick 8-0 run over the final seconds to extend their halftime lead to 15 (64-49).

Denver shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope first knocked down a 3 with 19.3 seconds remaining. Afterward, Wolves star wing Anthony Edwards lost the ball, resulting in a fastbreak dunk from Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. with 1.6 seconds left.

Minnesota had a chance to get one last shot up. Instead, Wolves wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker threw an ill-advised cross-court pass straight to Murray, setting the stage for his highlight play.

After improbably draining the deep 3, Murray ran to the scorer's table to celebrate with Harlan, who was shouting excitedly.

"Murray, good if it goes. Got it! Got it! Got it! A big-time 3," Harlan said during the play.

Upon watching the replay, Harlan's broadcast partner Reggie Miller pointed out Murray acknowledging the veteran play-by-play analyst.

"I see you, Kev," Miller said.

Afterward, fans on X/Twitter were hyped by Murray and Harlan's celebration.

"Two men controlling the moment. Playing and saying," @MichaelRippe said.

Many crowned it one of the most iconic player-commentator moments ever.

"Arguably the coolest call of all time," @briansnouffer said.

"Top 5 hardest pics in NBA history," @CelticsAdam34 said.

"One of the coldest moments in playoff history, TBH," @erujabidi said.

Meanwhile, some referenced Murray's Ontario, Canada roots, citing his shot as a win for his province after Ontarian rapper Drake's infamous beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"With this moment, Jamal Murray almost won all the cool points back for Ontario that Drake lost in the last few weeks," @sluggahjells said.

Jamal Murray's celebration with Kevin Harlan comes after veteran commentator's in-game recognition

Jamal Murray's half-court shot celebration with Kevin Harlan came after Harlan was honored as part of Minnesota's 35th anniversary celebration.

Harlan was the Wolves' original play-by-play commentator, serving in the position from 1989 to 1998. Thus, shortly after being recognized for his accomplishments, the 63-year-old participated in an iconic playoff moment involving his former employer.

Unfortunately for Minnesota fans, the moment came at the expense of their team, which dropped its second consecutive home postseason outing. Nonetheless, the evening was likely a memorable one for Harlan.

