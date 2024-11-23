"Won your MVP by crying" - NBA fans flame Joel Embiid for complaining about negativity surrounding him

Joel Embiid voiced his thoughts on how negative criticism keeps following him. The Philadelphia 76ers big man pointed out his confusion and would like to understand why that is the case.

Fans on social media did not hold back as they called out the Sixers star for his flaws. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Probably because you won your mvp by crying to the media, foul bait like your life depends on it and refuse to play B2Bs… worst superstar ever"

"Constantly sitting out games. Never performs in playoffs. Chokes leads. Makes dirty plays. Foul baits. Hasn’t made it past 2nd round “WhY dOeS nEgAtIvItY fOlLoW mE aRoUnD?”"

Here's what others said on social media:

"Maybe because you’re the worst team leader in the league. sit out games and back to backs. shows up to meetings late. flops, your whole game revolves around free throws. Your good whenever you lock in, but your not locked in much," one thoroughly pointed out.

"He’s genuinely the most unwatchable superstar in this league. Constantly crying, complaining, falling on the floor, pleading to refs, shooting too many free throws. He averages 30+ because he rarely takes less than 6-10 free throws a game," one said.

"For some reason, it feels like inability to stay in the court keeps following him, which I don’t understand why," one sarcastically tweeted.

"Refusing to play back to backs, chokes leads, can't lead when it matters, point's fingers while refusing to accept accountability, being gift wrapped an undeserved MVP award. Maybe STFU and stand in front of the mirror, and you see the reason for the negativity," another said.

Looking at Joel Embiid's 2024-25 season so far

Joel Embiid Source: Imagn

In the 2024-25 season, we've seen Joel Embiid play only four games. This was due to injury management that the Philadelphia 76ers made Embiid go through at the start of the season. The star big man was then suspended for three games after getting into a physical altercation with the media.

Now back on the hardwood, Embiid's presence on the court surprisingly didn't impact the Sixers' season. Philly is one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, being in 14th place. Many speculated that it was due to Embiid's absence on the court. However, his return on November 12th against the New York Knicks proved the theory otherwise.

In his season debut, Joel Embiid only added 13 points, five assists and three rebounds against the Knicks. His shortcomings on the court resulted in New York's victory over the Sixers. Since then, Embiid has yet to win a game with Philly when in the lineup.

The big man is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks. It's a huge downgrade compared to the numbers he put up last season. Unfortunately for him, it appears that he might continue to struggle this year as is currently dealing with a swollen knee.

Joel Embiid was once again absent, this time against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday due to his bad knee. With the way things are going for the Sixers star so far, he has a lot to prove if he wants to win the hearts of the fans again.

