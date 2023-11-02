'Won't give up his end of the lot': $60,000,000 Khloe Kardashian angles for Tristan Thompson to sell shared Palm Springs real estate to her

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are on good terms although they are no longer a couple. The reality TV star just doesn't want to live anywhere next to him. Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player bought two lots together in Palm Springs, California, when they were still an item. She is hoping that someday, she will have the said real estate all to herself.

In Episode 4 of The Kardashians, the social media influencer revealed this in the confessional:

"Tristan won't give up his end of the lot. Hopefully, time will get the best of him and he’ll sell me the other half."

She added:

“Right now, he is convinced we are going to build this house. I don't know if he thinks that we're going to do this together as a couple or if we’re just doing this and going to have a co-op and share this home that we built together. I don’t know where his head is at, but one of us will break eventually."

How much Tristan Thompson will sell the lot, if it reaches that point, should be no problem for Khloe Kardashian. She is reportedly estimated to be worth $60 million. The bulk of her earnings come from her businesses, reality TV career, brand endorsements and influence on social media.

Thompson and Kardashian share a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum. After the death of his mother and the renovation of his house, she even allowed the father of the kids to stay with her. The Good American co-founder just doesn’t want it to be a longtime or a future arrangement.

Despite all of that, she is proud of how she and Thompson have worked out as parents of their children. It’s a sentiment that her sister Kourtney Kardashian, doesn't share.

Tristan Thompson has been a big help for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of their season

The Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to bring frontline depth as starting center Jarrett Allen is still recovering from injury. They signed a face Cavs fans are very familiar with. Tristan Thompson has returned to the place where he won his only NBA championship ring.

Without Allen in the lineup, the Cavs have relied on Evan Mobley to handle the paint. While Mobley is an excellent defender and rim protector, he could have some trouble with bigger and more bruising big men. Cleveland’s coaching staff are hoping that Thompson could shore up their interior defense and rebounding.

Tristan Thompson didn’t play in the Cavaliers’ two games of the season. His number, however, has been called in each of the last three games. Thompson played 13 minutes in Cleveland’s last game, a 95-89 win over the New York Knicks.

LeBron James’ former teammate had six points and five rebounds, two of which came on the offensive end. He is slowly gaining the trust of coach JB Bickerstaff and could continue to flourish while Allen is still sidelined.