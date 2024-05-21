"Won’t be seeing Steph at diddy parties anymore" - NBA fans take notice as Steph Curry unfollows Diddy following LeBron James' lead

NBA fans took notice of Steph Curry's recent social media activity as he reportedly unfollowed rapper Diddy. The rapper is known legally as Sean Combs and is under public scrutiny for the allegations against him. Multiple news outlets have reported on the rapper's allegations, which include domestic abuse, sexual assault and many others.

LA Lakers star LeBron James took the lead in unfollowing Diddy on social media. After a video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, surfaced online, James didn't hesitate to unfollow the rapper. The video showed the music icon physically abusing his ex-partner while they were in a hotel.

Now, it's Curry who has turned his back against the rapper, who is facing multiple allegations against him. Fans online took notice of this decision from the Golden State Warriors star.

Fans were quick as they acknowledged the move from Curry. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"We won’t be seeing Steph at diddy parties anymore," one fan mentioned.

"No Diddy party for Steph," another fan said.

"Steph told him night night," one fan said.

Some fans were glad that Curry unfollowed the rapper.

"Finally keeping the family away," one fan said.

"Bro really said 'no, diddy!'" another fan said.

"Common Chef Curry W," this fan was impressed with Curry's move.

Since the video of his assault was posted, Diddy has issued a public apology. He posted a video apology for his actions on his Instagram account.

Steph Curry and Diddy were almost owners of an NFL team

Back in 2017, Jerry Richardson was forced to sell the Carolina Panthers after issues of inappropriate workplace behavior surfaced. Music mogul Diddy became interested in purchasing the NFL team, which caught the attention of Steph Curry. Being from Charlotte, North Carolina, Curry wanted a chance to be an owner of his hometown's team.

Curry quickly made it known to the public about his interest in acquiring the team. Following Diddy's interest in buying the team, the Warriors star posted on his X (formerly Twitter), to show his interest.

In March 2018, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Curry and Diddy were part of the group that was actively bidding for the acquisition of the team. The group that Curry was part of was spearheaded by Michael Rubin.

In the end, the team was purchased by David Tepper for $2.2 billion, which was the highest bid in NFL history at the time.

