"Won us the game" - Luka Doncic and JJ Redick make feelings crystal clear on $33,000,000 player's role in Lakers' OT win vs Knicks

Lakers coach JJ Redick and superstar Luka Doncic didn't hesitate to credit Gabe Vincent for Thursday's massive overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Lakers were in a position to lose the contest, down 10 at one point in the fourth quarter. However, Vincent hit four 3s and willed the Lakers back into the game.

LA sent the game to overtime and won it 113-109. Vincent finished with 12 points, scoring nine in the fourth with three 3s. Here's what Doncic said about Vincent:

"Gabe won us the game with those three 3s in the fourth quarter. That was huge for us."

Meanwhile, Redick added:

"A night like tonight, when it felt like a lot of things didn't go our way and it wasn't easy, it often can come from your non-stars. I think Jaxson's defense in the second half, Gabe's shotmaking. We don't win this game without Gabe's four 3s."

Vincent's output was crucial, with Austin Reaves struggling to deliver after his return from a two-game injury absence. Reaves shot 1 of 11 before hitting a clutch 3 in overtime.

After significant questions rising on the Lakers signing him for a $33,000,000 contract in the 2023 offseason, Vincent has delivered for the team since December. He struggled with injuries before that, failing to find any rhythm, especially offensively.

However, Vincent has flipped a switch since and become one of the most key contributors off the bench as a two-way threat at the guard spot.

Luka Doncic and JJ Redick share honest thoughts on Lakers grinding out an improbable result

The Lakers didn't have anything going for them since the second quarter. They were struggling to get organized offensively, and the shots weren't falling. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson made their lives even more difficult with his offensive burst of 39 points and 10 assists on 50.0% shooting.

However, JJ Redick's team stayed on the course despite the setbacks. The Lakers gave it their all defensively. That was key in helping their offense.

"Our guys stayed the course and refused to give in and let go of the rope," Redick said after the game.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, apart from hailing Gabe Vincent, pointed to the team's defense and physicality.

“Our physicality. I don’t know. I like those moments. Keep my team up and we play great defense. That’s how we gotta win," Doncic said.

The Lakers have displayed impeccable chemistry over seven weeks. Since Jan. 15, they are 20-4, boasting the best record in the league. They have the No.1 defense with a 107.6 rating. LA is the only team with a defense conceding less than 110 points per 100 possessions in that span.

