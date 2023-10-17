"Wooooooww": Jordyn Woods stuns Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole after pulling off dazzling fit by Lessja Verlingieri's brand

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, recently pulled off quite the fit at Lever Couture's Los Angeles fashion show, earning the attention of Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Woods was in the headlines in the past for being allegedly connected to Devin Booker. However, over the past few years, she and Karl-Anthony Towns have been quite a power couple.

Woods, who has participated in a number of fashion shows going back to 2017, was included in a carousel of photos and videos from the event. The post from Simone King generated plenty of attention, with NFL star Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole taking note.

Woods also reposted photos from the event, which featured eveningwear from Lever Couture designer Lessja Verlingieri, on her Instagram account. It was the collection of photos and videos from Simone King which sparked a reaction from Kelce's ex-girlfriend, who simply wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wooooooww"

Check out the photos and videos from the event via Simone King below, as well as more photos courtesy of Jordyn Woods' Instagram.

@IAmKaylaNicole - Instagram

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' relationship, was he at LA-based fashion event?

With Woods playing a key role in the Lever Couture's Los Angeles fashion show, many NBA fans have wondered whether Karl-Anthony Towns was in attendance. Based on his social media posts, it doesn't appear as though the Timberwolves big man was able to attend.

With the NBA season right around the corner, Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been gearing up for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. With that in mind, Towns' absence at Jordyn Woods' event likely comes down to conflicting schedules.

Fans have long wondered how a high-profile star like Towns is able to juggle a relationship with someone so successful in her own right. As the three-time All-Star explained in an interview with People this summer, he's fully on board with the idea of being considered a power couple:

"People recognize us anywhere we go. I feel like everyone knows who Jordyn Woods is, so it's really cool when we get to see new fans when we travel. ... I'm the first to offer [to take pictures of Woods with fans] it because it's really cool.

"It's fun when you get photos taken with you and then you're taking the photos for her."