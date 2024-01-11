"Worked 8 hours a day for 365 days": Nick Saban recounts Kobe Bryant explaining 60-point farewell game exploits

Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the most revered sports personalities across the world. In an archival interview between two legendary football coaches Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, the 'Black Mamba' was the subject of discussion when the two greats discussed work ethic in sport. One would know that there was no player with a greater and more disciplined work ethic than the 5x NBA champion. The interview saw Saban explain Bryant's discipline behind him notching up 60 points in his farewell game, and the conversation about it after.

In a clip that resurfaced on social media, Saban narrated the time Bryant shed light on his 60-point masterclass against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

"I worked eight hours a day for 365 days a year so that I could get through the season. They don't put that part on ESPN," Bryant said

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

When visiting Saban and the University of Alabama, Bryant shed light on the hard work and determination that went behind the scenes. He used his farewell 60-point game as an example of how he prepared meticulously even at the twilight stages of his career.

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away at the age of 41 in Jan. 2020 after a helicopter crash that killed eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gigi. The guard is regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Kobe Bryant spoke about perfection when he met Nick Saban and the team

During his time in the league, Kobe Bryant rapidly rose the ranks in the league. In the same clip, Nick Saban spoke about the Mamba's thoughts about perfection and how he was intent on chasing it.

By his admission, Kobe knew he was never going to get there, but the fact that he wanted to be the best player in the team drove him toward perfecting his craft.

“I think one of the things Kobe Bryant said when he was here and talked to the team which resonated with me was, he said, ‘I can’t be perfect, but I’m gonna close the gap on perfect as much as I can.’ Which means I’m always working to get better. I’m always trying to be better than I was the day before. He was very committed to that and that’s probably what made him a great player. Most great players are committed that way. They’re never satisfied.”

Kobe Bryant ended his career as a 5x champion, an 18x All-Star, 15x member of the All-NBA Team, 12x member of the All-Defensive Team, 2008 NBA Most MVP, 2x NBA Finals MVP. He led the league in scoring twice and is the fourth-highest points scorer — all with the LA Lakers. He was posthumously voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and to the NBA 75 team in 2021.