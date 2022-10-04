"Working with Kevin and Kai and Joe, see where they want the ball"- Ben Simmons sheds light on Brooklyn Nets' new look offense

Ben Simmons finally made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets last night against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. During a post-game press conference, the press asked Simmons how he felt facilitating the offense for the Nets.

"It was fun messing up because I know how good we can be, and seeing different looks and opportunities," Simmons said. "Just working with Kevin and Kai and Joe, see where they want the ball and just how things are going to work and flow."

During his first-ever game with the Nets, Ben Simmons stamped his fingerprints all over the court in his limited playing time. It is clear that Simmons fits perfectly with the squad because playing style.

He found open teammates and knocked down some shots from inside off the cut. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons' court vision gives the Nets more opportunities to create plays. Even Kevin Durant has a knack for making plays that create great opportunities.

Despite losing to the Sixers in their first preseason game, Simmons appears satisfied with his new teammates. He's looking forward to learning more about KD, Irving, and the rest of the group.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "It was fun messing up because I know how good we can be"



- Ben Simmons on operating in the Nets' offense "It was fun messing up because I know how good we can be"- Ben Simmons on operating in the Nets' offense https://t.co/dMBR9Qss2u

Ben Simmons makes his Brooklyn Nets preseason debut against the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

It was a disappointing Nets debut for Ben Simmons, losing to the 76ers with no Joel Embiid or James Harden. However, Simmons sees last night's game as an opportunity to grow as a team and learn more about his teammates.

Simmons ended up with six points, five assists and four rebounds. Clearly, he's still feeling things out and is just focused on being a playmaker for the game. His playmaking prowess appears to blend well with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

It's safe to assume that the Nets now have a wider court vision with Simmons on the team. Irving and Durant both had four assists, respectively. It looks like it'll be easier for Brooklyn to rotate the ball. Irving and KD are some of the top-tier scorers in the league today. With Simmons in the mix, they now have a third option.

Fellow starter Nic Claxton showed some promise in the first preseason game. He scored 12 points and converted all the feeds from Irving and Simmons. If the other players on the roster can contribute consistently, the All-Star trio won't have to carry much of the load offensively.

The Brooklyn Nets are still adjusting to the new roster. The preseason is the best place to work on their chemistry before the season officially starts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far