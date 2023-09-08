"World champions only in United little state" - NBA fans show no mercy as USA get knocked out by Germany in FIBA World Cup 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Team USA has been knocked out of the FIBA World Cup. After losing to Lithuania, they suffered defeat again in the quarterfinals at the hands of Franz Wagner and Germany.

As one of the favorites to win the tournament, this is a huge blow to Team USA. Following the loss, fans quickly ran to social media to share their thoughts on the upset.

This upset would not have been possible if not for big games from Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis. The duo combined for 43 of Germany's 113 points.

As for the U.S., Anthony Edwards led the charge again. The Minnesota Timberwolves star did all he could, but he wasn't enough to keep their dreams of a gold medal alive. In 34 minutes of action, Edwards posted a stat line of 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Given that many expected them to win it all, this is a disappointing end for the United States in the FIBA World Cup. As for Germany, they now move on to the finals where they'll square off against Serbia in the gold medal game.

What is next for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup?

While they might have been knocked out, not all is lost for Team USA. It might not be a gold medal, but they'll still have a chance to walk away with something.

Moving forward, the United States still has one more game to play in the World Cup. They'll be facing off against Canada in the bronze medal game.

Canada has been one of the other top teams in the World Cup, but was unable to punch their ticket to the finals. After knocking off Luka Doncic and Slovenia, they lost to Serbia in their semifinal matchup.

The U.S. might still have a chance to win a medal, but it won't be easy. Similar to them, Canada has a roster loaded with NBA talent.

At the top of the list for Canada is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's been one of the top individual performers, averaging 23.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Other notable NBA players include RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Dillon Brooks.

Basketball has grown to be a global game over the past decade, and we are seeing it in full force right now. Gone are the days where the United States is an unstoppable force in international play.