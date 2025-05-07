"Worse than what we know" - Cavaliers fans fear the worst about Darius Garland's injury as questions arise about his toughness

Darius Garland was ruled out for Game 2 between the Cavaliers and the Pacers in the second-round playoff series, which resulted in a 120-119 win for the Indiana-based team on Tuesday. After securing the win, the Indiana Pacers have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series against the top-seeded team in the East.

According to ESPN, Garland is out with a toe injury. Seeing the guard's unavailability, a fan opened a discussion on the Cavaliers subreddit on Wednesday, addressing the fans questioning the two-time All-Star's toughness.

Fans on the subreddit joined the discussion and expressed their thoughts on the point guard's absence.

"This is actually my concern, that they're downplaying the injury so the Pacers still plan for him but it's actually worse than what we know," one fan said.

"Honestly it might be worse than what they’re saying, Allen was said to be day to day but he had broken ribs the whole time," another fan said.

"The thing is, is a hobbled 60% Garland worth putting put on the court? Yeah he can move up and down the court but every defensive possession he will be targeted," one fan said.

While some fans expressed their concerns on the toe injury being much more than what it is being reported to be, other fans shed light on a different perspective.

"I mean Shaq said he should play through it even against the Heat," one fan said.

"Unlucky,bettter to be soft," another fan said.

"I just wish he and Mobley were in walking boots instead of laughing on the bench while Don was on the verge of collapse," a fan said.

The Cavaliers will play the Pacers in Game 3 of the semifinal series on Friday.

When will Darius Garland come back? More details on the two-time All-Star's injury

Darius Garland has been an important asset for the Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers' offense for the past few seasons. His absence is visible in games as the Cavs are used to the two-time All-Star handling the ball and initiating offensive plays.

According to NBA on TNT's Jared Greenberg, Garland's toe injury is more concerning than it looks to be.

"If it was the regular season… Darius Garland would have been shut down for at least 1-2 weeks," Greenberg said.

As of now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not announced a timeline for the point guard's return. However, going by Greenberg's statements, fans can expect the two-time All-Star can miss out on the entire second-round series or return in Game 6 or Game 7 if the Cavs can extend the series in future games.

