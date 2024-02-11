"Worse than Michael Jordan gambling" - LeBron James pushing promos for Super Bowl LVIII betting has NBA fans stoked

Playing in his 21st NBA season, LeBron James remains one of the premier players in the league, given his continuous excellence throughout an already impressive basketball career. Interestingly, he partnered with DraftKings, for whom he marketed a Super Bowl 58 promotion of receiving $200 in bonus bets by simply betting $5 and using the promo code "LEBRON."

James remains excited for Sunday's eagerly-anticipated NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl 58.

With how popular sports betting has gotten over the years, several NBA fans posted their reactions to James' promotional post on X.

"This might be worse than Jordan gambling," a fan wrote.

The fans drew numerous comparisons to six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, who ran into some problems with the league and the media when it was discovered in the early 90s that he had taken into gambling during his spare time. At the time, the NBA was not too fond of the past-time activity compared to how they treat it now.

With how much the league has grown over the years, James' partnership with DraftKings is a look into an NBA star bridging the gap with sports viewing and betting.

His partnership with the sports betting company involves the promotion of NFL bets, such as the much-anticipated Super Bowl 58, as their talent ambassador. Interestingly, LeBron James has not shied away from voicing his passion for football and his knowledge of the sport.

LeBron James is no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys but is a Cleveland Browns fan

Speaking on HBO's "The Shop: Uninterrupted," LeBron James removed his fan card from the Dallas Cowboys and named the Cleveland Browns his favorite team.

"I'm a Browns fan now," James said.

Originally, in a 2016 interview with The New York Post's Marc Berman, James expressed his admiration for winners in sports and included the Dallas Cowboys as one of these winners. When it comes to the NFL's Super Bowl 58, LeBron James has not voiced out the team he is rooting for in the championship game.

With how many fans have been waiting for this Super Bowl 58 matchup, it's unfortunate for James that neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the Cleveland Browns could make it to the big game.

LeBron James reacted to Usher being named the halftime performer for Super Bowl 58

After Usher was named the halftime performer of the NFL championship game, James shared his enthusiasm for the announcement via his Instagram stories.

"@usher Aye, let's go!" James posted.

With the attention placed on the NFL matchup between two elite teams, there remains constant excitement for artists scheduled to perform at the halftime break.

Given that LeBron James has always shared his love for music via his Instagram stories, Usher set to electrify the NFL crowd is something that the Lakers star is easily looking forward to.

