"Worst 6 seconds of LeBron's career" - Lakers fans unimpressed with superstar's effort as Josh Giddey breaks LA's heart again

The LA Lakers versus Chicago Bulls game ended in heartbreak for LA after Josh Giddey drilled a game-winner from beyond half-court to win 119-117. Not only did he sink the improbable shot, he also made it over LeBron James, who tried to contest as he elevated to attempt a block.

Ad

Before the final sequence that resulted in the game-winner, James made a costly mistake on an inbound pass while LA was up 115-113. He inadvertently turned the ball over to Giddey, who located Coby White, who then proceeded to drill a 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans immediately went after LeBron James, blaming him for the Lakers' loss on social media:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Legit that's the worst 6 seconds of LeBron's career," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"LeBron's fault... Lazy inbound pass started the whole sequence," another fan commented.

"LeBron sold the game. Not guarding his guy on the 3 and Terrible out of bounds pass. Idk what he was thinking," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans went on to praise Giddey for the effort he displayed that led to the Bulls' win:

"Giddey is a star man," one fan said.

Ad

"GIDDEY OWNS THE LAKERS," another fan tweeted.

"Josh Giddey is different man. Bulls won that trade," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Chicago Bulls beating the LA Lakers on this ridiculous sequence, they swept the season series against them 2-0. Chicago improved to 33-40 while LA fell to 44-29. Record-wise, they are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the fourth seed.

Also Read: "Shoulda left LeBron James off the list" - NBA fans react as Brian Windhorst crowns Lakers star #1 prospect of all-time despite ongoing rift

Josh Giddey has been an agent of chaos against LA Lakers while LeBron James has been atypical against Bulls

The Chicago Bulls just proved that an upset can come from anywhere in the NBA. Despite having a worse record than the LA Lakers, they still managed to eviscerate them this season.

Ad

The first time they played against each other on Saturday, Chicago routed LA 146-115. Josh Giddey did everything for his team in that game, finishing just shy of a quadruple-double. He registered 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals on the night.

While Thursday's game didn't have the same massive margin of victory, Giddey was instrumental nonetheless. Aside from the clutch steal and the half-court game-winner, he was once again doing it all. He recorded another triple-double of 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Ad

On the other hand, LeBron James has struggled when facing the Chicago Bulls. In both games, he scored only 17 points. He also turned the ball over five times on Saturday and then four times on Thursday.

This low output in scoring is nowhere near what James has produced for LA, as he's averaged 24.7 ppg.

The Lakers will look to return to winning ways when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies next at FedExForum on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback