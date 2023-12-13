"Worst ejection of all time": NBA fans befuddled as Nikola Jokic faces absurd ejection

Nikola Jokic played just 16 minutes in the first half of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The two-time MVP was tossed out with 1:08 minutes left in the second quarter when he argued a non-call following an undergoal shot against Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. Jokic ended the game with four points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Tuesday night is Serbian Heritage Night at the United Center in Chicago. Many of the fans in the building came to see “The Joker” play for the defending NBA champs. With the way his night was cut short, even non-Bulls fans were frustrated.

Following Jokic’s shock ejection, fans on Twitter/X promptly reacted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Jokic just got the worst ejection of all time”

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nikola Jokic’s ejection was not accepted well by fans in the arena and commentators calling the game.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP could not even argue that much as he tried to get back on defense after his missed shot. Denver’s bench, led by coach Mike Malone, couldn’t believe that the referee just tossed arguably the league’s best player out.

Tuesday night’s ejection is the second this season for the Serb. He also exited early on Nov. 20 against the Detroit Pistons when he had argued about a non-call he thought was committed against him by Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. Fans in Detroit and analysts covering the game couldn’t believe what they saw that night.

Denver, though, held a 57-50 lead before halftime despite Nikola Jokic’s ejection.

The Denver Nuggets will have to find a way to win without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray didn’t even dress for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, as he's dealing with an ankle sprain. Nikola Jokic played only the first half after he was tossed out.

Reggie Jackson has played well again in Murray’s absence. With 5:23 left in the third quarter, he has 21 points to lead the Nuggets in scoring. Michael Porter Jr. has also stepped up, scoring 15 points to go with four rebounds.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Gordon, who has been inept on offense this season, has contributed nine points, six rebounds and five assists. Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone will demand more from him, particularly after Jokic’s ejection.

Christian Braun has been Denver’s best second-stringer. He has 11 points on 3-4 shooting, including 2-3 from the deep. The Nuggets’ supporting cast will have to play well to carry them without their superstars.