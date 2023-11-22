"Worst father of all time" - NBA fans mocks Dwyane Wade for his post on IG

Dwyane Wade and his former teammate LeBron James are frequently ridiculed on social media for their corny dad lives. Wade is back at it again. Recently, fans ridiculed the Hall of Famer when he uploaded a questionable selfie on his Instagram stories.

Wade posted a shirtless selfie in bed, showing off his new red hair and making a squeamish facial expression. He added a short caption.

“When you smell your own morning breath,” Wade wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Wade made sure to use the sheets to cover up anything inappropriate. However, the Twitter trolls still came out in full force. Some even called out his parenting abilities.

“Worst father of all time,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

That fan was not alone. Check out some of the best reactions from social media below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why is Dwyane Wade in Hawai’i?

Dwyane Wade ventured to the tropical islands of Hawai’i to support his alma mater. Wade has been seen courtside at Marquette Golden Eagles games as the team competes in the Maui Invitational tournament.

This season, Wade's former college team is one of the best in the country. They are placed fourth in the AP's top 25. They just defeated No. 1 Kansas in the Maui tournament semifinals, with Wade in attendance.

Moreover, Wade was seen on the broadcast, hyping up the team throughout the game. He seems to have fit in some golf during his Hawai’i vacation on his social media, showing IG stories showing himself out on the course throughout the week.

Wade played at Marquette from 2000–03. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2003. However, he left after his sophomore season and ended up being the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

In his sophomore season, Wade was a national standout. He averaged 21.5 points per game, winning Conference USA Player of the Year. His jersey number 3 was eventually retired at Marquette.

As a freshman, Dwyane Wade led the Golden Eagles to a 26-7 record, their best mark since 1994. The next season, he took the team to their first Final Four since 1977; however, they lost in the national semifinals. He recorded a triple-double with 29 points in a win against No. 1 seed Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

It was a sign of things to come, as Dwyane Wade went on to be an NBA Hall of Famer. He got his taste of championship glory three times with the Miami Heat. He was also a part of the 2008 gold medal-winning Team USA at the Beijing Olympics.