"Worst finals choke of all time?": NBA fans react as Tyrese Haliburton's near triple-double downs MVP SGA's Thunder in Game 3

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a 116-107 come-from-behind win against the OKC Thunder in Game 3 on Wednesday. The Pacers, which trailed 89-84 entering the last 12 minutes, dominated the fourth quarter 32-18 to defend their home court. Haliburton finished the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, leading his team to a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to yet another collapse by the heavily favored Thunder.

👑 @Lebronin1 LINK Worst finals choke of all time?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PrizePicks @PrizePicks LINK 2011 mavs type run

Ad

Another fan added:

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy LINK Pacers are stunning the world. Never stop believing!

Ad

One more fan continued:

JBond @jbondwagon LINK The entire NBA fanbase who’s rooting for Pacers to win is happy with this

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Sleeper @SleeperHQ LINK Did the Thunder bench lace up their shoes?

Ad

In the Indiana Pacers' two wins in the NBA Finals, they came from behind to outlast the Thunder. Indiana overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit and 25 turnovers to beat OKC 111-110 in Game 1. Tyrese Haliburton drained the basket that stunned the Oklahoma crowd.

Two games later, the Pacers did not need another game-winning shot from their franchise cornerstone. Still, they leaned heavily on his leadership and playmaking to dominate the fourth quarter. Indiana, the heavy underdog, is now two wins away from its first NBA championship.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton had plenty of help in the fourth quarter to push the Pacers to victory

The OKC Thunder defense was focused on shutting down Tyrese Haliburton. With Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, or Lu Dort shadowing him, the point guard readily involved his teammates more in the fourth quarter. Bennedict Mathurin stepped up to give the Indiana Pacers a lift.

Ad

Mathurin, who started the final 12 minutes, delivered nine points and played good defense to help drag the Pacers to the finish line. The backup guard scored five points early to cut Oklahoma's lead to 93-91 with 10:22 left. He also sunk two key free throws to end the Thunder's late attempt to rally.

Andrew Nembhard also stood out on both ends. He had to chase around MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on defense and provided clutch baskets. Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith were just as invaluable for their two-way contribution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More