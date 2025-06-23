"Worst linebacker of all time" - Kevin Durant hits back at Emmanuel Acho with brutal counter to his NBA legacy formula

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. In exchange, the Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 2025 No. 10 pick and five second-round picks. Durant is still looking to compete in the NBA and potentially win his third championship.

On Monday, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho reacted to the recent Durant trade. He elaborated on how moving from team to team to win a title can affect a star's legacy, which is why he's questioning the legacy of KD for moving to various teams in an attempt to win championships.

"Now KD, two championships but he's been on five teams at this junction in time," Acho said. "Your legacy is dependent upon how many championships you win and how many teams did you have to play for to do it.

"How can you fault KD for going to get something, a championship? I'm not faulting him for going to go get it, I'm faulting him 'cause he can't bring it to him. That's why he gon' to go get it."

Acho brought up players who didn't have to move from team to team to win championships. Even mentioning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being committed to the OKC Thunder to win the NBA title.

KD responded on X and criticized Acho for not being the best player at his position.

"According to The Great Kevin Durant’s legacy formula that was created in the best labs at MIT, Emmanuel is the worst linebacker of all time. You sure you wanna listen to this guy about greatness?" Kevin Durant replied.

No matter the situation, Kevin Durant always stays true to himself and defends his decision. The 15-time All-Star wants to win another championship. While he failed to do so in Phoenix, he wants to start anew in Houston and help the young core reach their true potential.

Rockets' coach Ime Udoka influenced the Kevin Durant trade

While Kevin Durant is already 36, he's still a valuable player for a team looking to contend for a championship. On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that Rockets coach Ime Udoka influenced the trade.

The two worked together with the Brooklyn Nets, with Udoka as one of Steve Nash's assistant coaches. Additionally, Durant's college teammate, Royal Ivey, played a role in the deal. According to Windhorst, the coach approached the ownership and asked if they could pursue KD.

The Rockets were able to acquire a valuable star player in Kevin Durant without having to break up their young core. Also, Houston will still have most of their first-round picks.

