"Worst Sixers news in a while" - NBA fans in frenzy as 76ers feature Drake's reunion with Jared McCain & Kyle Lowry in Toronto

Jared McCain and Kyle Lowry were in street clothes on Wednesday when the Philadelphia 76ers played the Raptors in Toronto. Without other key players, the Sixers lost to the home team 118-105. After the game, the rookie and the veteran met with Drake.

The Sixers’ social media shared a photo of their meet-up on Instagram on Sunday and wrote:

“@jmac and @kyle_lowry7 met up with @champagnepapi in toronto earlier this week. 🙏”

Fans promptly responded to the post, with one writing:

“Worst Sixers news in a while.”

“This is the exact reason why we are so terrible,” a fan wrote.

Other fans pointed out how this was a bigger loss for the Sixers. Fans across the board are divided about Drake, especially after his highly publicized and controversial feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"Another L [palm face emoji]," another fan added .

“Not the L we needed today,” one wrote.

“Sixers won today and we still took the L,” another added after the team won Sunday's clash against Dallas.

Fans react to Drake's meeting with Jared McCain and Kyle Lowry on Wednesday in Toronto. [photo: @sixers/IG]

Kyle Lowry and Jared McCain's meeting with Drake did not surprise most fans. Lowry, who played nine seasons for the Toronto Raptors, is a good friend of the rapper.

The rookie is a big fan of the “God’s Plan” hitmaker. A week ago, McCain posted a video of himself dancing to Drake's “NOKIA,” which is on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 6.

The Philadelphia 76ers post a rare win without Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain and other key players

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers opened a six-game road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Without Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid and other key players, the Sixers won 130-125 versus the injury-riddled hosts. The Mavs entered the game with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and other key contributors on the injury list.

Quentin Grimes, who previously played for the Mavericks, led the 76ers with 28 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals. Ricky Council IV contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in the rare win.

In early January, the Sixers announced Jared McCain would miss the remainder of the season. Kyle Lowry is on hip injury management, but it remains to be seen if he will see action again.

