"Worst uncontrollable mentally stupid individual" - NBA fans erupt as Draymond Green gets ejected 4 minutes into game vs. Magic

It appears that Draymond Green is on a roll with his uncontrollable behavior as the Golden State Warriors veteran was ejected from their game against the Orlando Magic. After four minutes into the game, Green found himself in a sticky situation when he argued with the officials. As a result, he was penalized with two technical fouls, which sent him out of the game.

Fans on social media have now begun to roast Draymond Green for his notorious behavior. Despite going through therapy sessions during his suspension earlier this season, it appears it was all a facade. However, given how Green was simply defending his Warriors teammate from the officials who made a questionable call, we can't blame him for getting into a heated argument.

Here's what fans had to say on Twitter:

"Draymond Green is the worst selfish, uncontrollable mentally stupid individual in the NBA. Steph Curry is the best player in the world for winning rings with this mental human being," @Sudharsan_ak stated.

"ITS BEEN 5 F***ING MINUTES???" @CtrlDub stated.

"He should be banned from the sport. He's a disgrace," @slimsuki said.

"He know his baby Steph can’t play back to back games so he dipped. 🥰" @JCraig0211 said.

"Score is literally single digits," @BrowBron_ stated.

"Hahaha cash his under fantasy score ✅ " @ItsCinematicc stated.

"bro wtf , i didn’t even put the game on yet 😭 " @LosSoWavyy stated.

"How much did he wager on his under," @chisportsross said.

Draymond Green recently choked Patty Mills

Once again, Draymond Green finds himself embroiled in controversy due to his actions on the basketball court. This time, during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat, Green was seen grabbing Patty Mills around the neck in an attempt to break free from a screen. Despite assurances that he would reform his behavior, Green's actions suggest old habits die hard.

In the early stages of the game, Green tried to shake off Patty Mills' defensive hold to prevent Bam Adebayo from scoring. However, his method of doing so drew criticism, as he appeared to choke Mills intentionally to create space. While some argued for a flagrant foul, officials deemed it a common foul.

Following his return in January, Green seemed to have made strides in his conduct on the court. However, recent incidents, including the altercation with Patty Mills and his swift ejection against the Orlando Magic, indicate a regression to his previous behavior. Consequently, the NBA must closely monitor Green to uphold a safe playing environment for all.

Similarly, Ja Morant faced suspension for off-court misconduct, and despite returning, reports suggest he continued engaging in inappropriate behavior, resulting in a more extended suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies. Given these occurrences, persistent misconduct from Green may prompt NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to implement stricter disciplinary measures against the seasoned Warriors player.