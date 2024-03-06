"Worst viewing experience": Suns' surviving Nuggets onslaught, showcasing polarity of fortunes between 4th and OT draws bizarre fan reactions 

The Phoenix Suns recorded an impressive 117-107 overtime win over the streaking Denver Nuggets, breaking their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. Both teams blew a significant advantage at various junctures, but the Suns eventually came out with the win after a stellar 15-5 OT run.

Phoenix had a contrasting performance in the fourth quarter after scoring only 12 points, giving up a 22-point lead. However, the Nuggets also choked later after blowing a 3-point lead with 46 seconds left as Kevin Durant tied the game with a step-back 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go.

The Suns only made five field goals in the fourth period on 24 attempts. They went scoreless for over five minutes between the 10 and five-minute mark before Kevin Durant bailed them out with a midrange jumper at 5:23 mark.

Though, some timely makes got the Suns to get this game into overtime, where they punished Denver for not closing the game early. The Suns went on an 8-0 run to begin overtime, which pretty much sealed the deal. Phoenix made 6 of 7 shots in that stretch, including 3 of 3.

Fans were awestruck with the back and forth and the Suns' polar opposite production in the fourth and OT

"4th quarter suns might be the worst viewing experience oat"

More reactions followed:

Kevin Durant and Suns get the improbable win, but 4th quarter woes must be addressed

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have repeatedly struggled in the fourth quarter this season, especially lately. They are 30th in the league on offense in the final 12 minutes with a 103.5 rating and seventh-worst defensively, with a 118.0 rating. Phoenix is outscored by a league-worse 6.2 points in losses during that stretch.

There's a glaring need for a true point guard for the Western Conference contenders. They entered the season without one, banking on their big three of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant to split that responsibility.

However, Booker and Beal's injuries, and Durant's inefficiency out of double teams have hurt the team immensely. They are better with Booker running point, but it's not a consistent option.

The Suns could be easy to exploit if these woes continue in the playoffs. The West is too stacked for them to sustain their early scoring bursts, as seen during Tuesday's contest, where they blew a 22-point lead before closing the game in overtime.