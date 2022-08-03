“Would Bryce survive if he had to spend his 2 two years before college somewhere else?” - NBA analyst not banking on LeBron James leaving the Lakers, cites family reasons

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of next season. James has said he is be eager to play with his son, Bronny, once he enters the NBA (no sooner than the 2024-25 season). That has brought up the idea that LeBron could be willing to move on from the Lakers.

With Bronny and Bryce James impressing in their high school basketball careers in Los Angeles, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for James. The Athletic's Joe Vardon recently wrote about how he's not convinced that James would be willing to move on from the Lakers. Vardon wrote about how James has enjoyed his time as a Laker, regardless of the team's performances.

"Would Bryce survive if he had to spend his last two years before college somewhere else? Of course. But the family isn’t in a situation where Bryce has to move because of dad’s job. LeBron always wanted to be a Laker, and now he is one making more money than he could elsewhere and enjoying life to the fullest, even when the team loses."

The Lakers are preparing for a crucial 2022-23 season, and all eyes are focused on James. Although James turns 38 in December, he's still a dominant force on the court. Last season, the superstar forward averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Joe Vardon @joevardon Two things are true: LeBron James wants to finish his career playing with Bronny. And, the Pelicans (David Griffin) have the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick. How does that impact LeBron’s decision on his contract extension, which he can get Thursday? theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0… Two things are true: LeBron James wants to finish his career playing with Bronny. And, the Pelicans (David Griffin) have the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick. How does that impact LeBron’s decision on his contract extension, which he can get Thursday? theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0…

Questions surround LeBron James and future with the LA Lakers

LeBron James at the 2022 Summer League

There's going to be plenty of speculation surrounding LeBron James throughout the season. Although the Lakers have been adamant about wanting to sign James to an extension, it looks as if the situation will continue to be an elephant in the room.

James has shown that, when healthy, he's one of the league's most dominant players. Despite getting ready for his 20th season, the superstar forward can still take over a game at any moment.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



And LeBron’s cleanest path to playing with his son is for the team he’s on to draft Bronny.



There’s just one potential problem for the Lakers,



theathletic.com/3468365/?sourc… The LeBron James–Bronny James thing is real.And LeBron’s cleanest path to playing with his son is for the team he’s on to draft Bronny.There’s just one potential problem for the Lakers, @joevardon writes. The LeBron James–Bronny James thing is real.And LeBron’s cleanest path to playing with his son is for the team he’s on to draft Bronny.There’s just one potential problem for the Lakers, @joevardon writes.theathletic.com/3468365/?sourc… https://t.co/fFahuZTrCM

The Lakers came into last season with aspirations of making a championship run. But they went 33-49, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

If the Lakers want to keep James after the upcoming season, a return to the playoffs would go a long way towards making that possible.

James led the Lakers to the 2020 championship in the bubble, but the team has also missed the playoffs twice in his four seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far