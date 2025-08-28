"Would have been in the CBA" - Suns announcer destroys Pat Beverley for mocking Larry Bird at Kevin Durant's expense

Former NBA player and current Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson took a shot at Patrick Beverley for his comments about Larry Bird. Beverley mocked the three-time MVP and Boston Celtics legend while comparing him to Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson defended Bird against Beverley's comments that Durant was better and would average 50 points in the 1980s. He mocked Beverley, who he thought would be playing in the CBA rather than in the NBA during that time period. &quot;And I will go on record and say you would have been in the Continental Basketball Association and not in the NBA in the 80's. KD would have been Amazing in the 80's, but you have zero clue how good Larry Bird was. ZERO!&quot; Johnson tweeted. While there's no point in comparing eras that have a lot of differences in talent, technology and physicality, it's still a good debate for fans, analysts and anyone who loves the sport. Kevin Durant and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players ever, regardless of era.Durant's game would translate in the 1980s just because he's that talented and skilled, while Bird's game could be comparable to Luka Doncic in the modern game. It's just a matter of putting more thought into what factors could affect each player's performance in a different time period.As for Patrick Beverley, he was one of the best perimeter defenders of his era. Eddie Johnson, on the other hand, was a former Sixth Man of the Year and scored more than 19,000 points in his 17-year NBA career. Larry Bird speaks highly of Kevin DurantLarry Bird speaks highly of Kevin Durant. (Photo: IMAGN)Some fans like to criticize Kevin Durant for not winning a championship after leaving the Golden State Warriors. Some players and fans don't appreciate how good Larry Bird was, downplaying his accomplishments and skills because he played in a different era. Despite all of that, Bird appreciates the current NBA and had very high praise for Durant during a special show by TNT last year with Reggie Miller and Isiah Thomas. &quot;I thought KD would possibly win the scoring title, if he's healthy, when he first came in, six or seven years in a row,&quot; Bird said. &quot;He's so smooth on the offensive end. Very talented player. I always wanted to see him do well.&quot;Bird also defended the new generation of players from &quot;old heads&quot; who continued to criticize and boast about their era back in 2019.