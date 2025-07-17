"Would be so cold" - Karl-Anthony Towns namedrops Jesus as one historical figure he wants to posterize

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns gave a wild answer when asked which historical figure he would want to dunk on. Towns namedropped the one and only Jesus Christ, the central figure for Christianity and many other denominations within the religion.
Speaking to Overtime in a video shared on Wednesday night, Towns was asked about which well-known figure throughout history he would like to put on a poster. The Knicks big man explained that even though he loves Jesus, he would like to dunk on Christ if he had been given the opportunity to.
"Dunk on any historical figure?" Towns said. "I mean, (I) love him, of course, but that would be fire to get a poster on Jesus. That would be fire. That would be so cold. That's such a crazy flex. Dunked on the Messiah for real."
Speaking to The New York Times back in 2015, Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about being intrigued and interested in Catholicism. Towns sought help from his high school religion teacher, Tom Cunningham, to educate him about Jesus Christ and the religion's rich history.
KAT grew up as a Jehovah's Witness but was inspired by the book called "Path Through Catholicism" and was having regular conversations with Cunningham.
"I've always felt the bigger picture is no matter what happens, just try to be the better human being," Towns said. "That will get you through any adversity."
It helped open up the eyes of a young KAT in New Jersey to work even harder and become a better basketball player and human being. He went on to star in Kentucky before getting drafted first by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015.
NBA analyst urges Knicks to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for LeBron James
The New York Knicks have a great chance to win the Eastern Conference next season due to different circumstances. The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will be without Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum due to injuries, while the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't going to be better due to second-apron restrictions.
Fox Sports' Nick Wright urged the Knicks to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for LeBron James, who led to the NBA Finals by New York's new coach, Mike Brown.
"If you are the New York Knicks right now, in a wide-open Eastern Conference, and you just hired Mike Brown, who has been to a Finals with LeBron," Wright said. "You're not having a very long meeting about Karl-Anthony Towns for LeBron James, and how that works. And then calling the Lakers to see if they're interested."
James has been linked to a possible exit away from the Lakers, though his agent has denied that his client has requested a trade.
