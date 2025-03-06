"Would enjoy Cavs beating Lakers in the finals"- Fans react as Cavaliers become 1st team to clinch playoff spot with 12 straight wins

The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Miami Heat 112-107 on Wednesday to improve their NBA-best record to 52-10. Donovan Mitchell and Co. rolled to their 12th straight win and clinched the first postseason berth in the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers are two games ahead of the OKC Thunder (50-11), who are playing the Memphis Grizzlies as of press time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans react to the Cavs’ string of 12 consecutive wins to clinch the first playoff spot this season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Would enjoy Cavs beating lakers in the finals lol”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“CELTICS AND DERRICK WHITE ARE EXPOSING THESE FRAUDS IN THE PLAYOFFS”

Another fan added:

“Better than lakers”

@jbondwagon continued:

“72-10 season loading”

@joegrower420 reacted:

“They ain't beating the Celtics tho”

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 12-game winning run is the third time this season they have racked up at least 12 straight victories. They opened the season with a 15-0 mark before losing 120-117 to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 19. Cleveland strung together 12 consecutive wins again from Dec. 13 to Jan. 9. The streak ended in a 108-93 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Cleveland sits atop the NBA behind a devastating two-way game. Kenny Atkinson’s group leads the league in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating. The core of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley is easily one of the best quartets in the NBA.

The Cavs did not stand pat in the trading season. GM Mike Gansey added De’Andre Hunter before the trade deadline to boost an already formidable roster. The road to the NBA Finals in the East looks likely to pass through Cleveland this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cleveland Cavaliers have fared well against potential championship contenders

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-2 against the Boston Celtics this season. They tied the season series in late February by rallying from a 25-3 first-quarter deficit. Additionally, the Cavs accomplished the feat in front of a stunned TD Garden crowd.

Cleveland ended the season series against the OKC Thunder with a 1-1 record. Jarrett Allen led the Cavs to a 129-122 win in the first meeting on Jan. 8. The Western Conference’s top team bounced back with a 134-114 victory in the rematch a week later.

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the season series 2-0 against the LA Lakers. Cleveland whipped the LeBron James-led team 134-110 in late October and dominated the rematch 122-110 in late December. However, LA lost both games before they acquired Luka Doncic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.