“Would he get a max contract? That’s all I am asking” - Shannon Sharpe asserts Lebron James deserves the max contract, says it’s not only based on his branding power

LeBron James is still playing like an NBA elite despite being 37 years of age, and it looks like he won't be stopping any time soon. Shannon Sharpe discussed why the four-time NBA champion is still deserving of a max contract.

James is one of the best players in league history because of his talent, alongside his winning attitude, durability and longevity. However, his age limits him in contract negotiations. The LA Lakers star will turn 38 in December and is subject to the Over-38 rule, making him ineligible to sign a deal for four or more years. He signed a contract extension worth $97.1 million for two years last month.

His recent deal made him the highest-paid player in NBA history. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe said the 18-time All-Star deserves a max contract:

"Lebron James, even though he’s 37 about to turn 38 in December, then all of a sudden he’s averaging 30, 8 and 6. So, what would a 24-year old, a 25-year old or 30-year old averaging 30, 8 & 6, what would he get? Would he get a max contract? That’s all I am asking."

"Say from 32 (years old) all the way down to 24 (years old), if they average 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assist, would they get a max contract? The answer is, absolutely!"

How far can LeBron James take the LA Lakers this season?

The LA Lakers' 2021-22 season will remain unforgettable for a few reasons. LeBron James passed Karl Malone to take the second spot on the all-time scoring list. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook finally played for his hometown team. But the Lakers missed the playoffs after a failed super team experiment.

Before the start of last season, the 18-time All-NBA player hyped the team that he was able to assemble and addressed its critics. He challenged them to maintain the same energy throughout the season. But that backfired as the Lakers missed the postseason in spectacular fashion, going 33-49.

This season, however, it looks like the Lakers are prioritizing fixing the supporting cast for their superstars. Although they managed to get younger, it doesn't look like the roster they have right now will make a significant impact in the league. Out of all the players they signed, only Juan Tuscano-Anderson has recognized experience in the playoffs.

It looks like the Lakers and James could have a rerun of last season. It'll take a lot for a team that's looking to contend for titles but hasn't improved its roster greatly.

