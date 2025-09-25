"Would be a great fit for the Warriors" - NBA fans react to major update on Terry Rozier's situation

Terry Rozier will stay with the Miami Heat, at least until the training camp starts next week. Rozier has been in the trade market over the offseason, but the spitfire guard was not dealt as he reportedly had no buyers among teams. Rozier has been in the middle of a federal investigation after betting patterns were uncovered under his name three months ago. As of writing, the investigations on Rozier have yet to be concluded. NBA fans reacted to the Heat's decision to still bring in Rozier for the training camp, with some suggesting that he should be traded to other teams, such as the Golden State Warriors, whose front office has yet to make any significant roster moves in the offseason. Fastbreak Frantz Fanon @EricSpoPsycheLINKWould be a good fit with the warriors. One of Jimmy’s favoriteJaquan🤟🏾 @_QUAN_XLINK@TheDunkCentral @Anthony_Chiang They need to keep him frfr if not the warriors will take himBuckle🗿 @backupitsbuckleLINK@TheDunkCentral @Anthony_Chiang Should be in LithuaniaMeanwhile, others were hyping him up for his bounce-back season ahead of a training camp appearance for the Heat. 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHatersLINK@TheDunkCentral @Anthony_Chiang His revenge season (on himself) is about to be generational 😳😳😳Heat Culture @HeatCulture13LINK@TheDunkCentral @Anthony_Chiang League ain’t ready for his bounce back seasonMosDef NG @MosdefNGLINK@TheDunkCentral @Anthony_Chiang Rozier back with the Heat for camp, this team is cookingRozier played 64 games last season with the Heat, averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, mostly as a backup point guard. Before the Heat, Rozier played for the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed with a 37-45 record, but went on to win two games in the play-in tournament to face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The Cavaliers swept the Heat in the series. Terry Rozier says he is fit for the Heat cultureTerry Rozier expressed excitement when he first arrived in Miami to play for the Heat in January 2024. Rozier said that he grew up watching Miami legend Dwyane Wade and that he feels he is a good fit with the Heat culture.&quot;I feel like I fit the Heat culture and I’m coming right in, can come in [and help] on the defensive side,&quot; Rozier said. “It’s been no secret how much love I have for the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade growing up. This is definitely a full circle moment.&quot;If he stays with the Heat for the 2025-2026 season, Rozier will be fighting for minutes behind Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Duncan Robinson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. The Heat will open the regular season against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 22.