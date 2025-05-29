“Would increase his basketball IQ” - Jay Williams vouches for Anthony Edwards to link up with $194,219,320 former NBA MVP 

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated in the Western Conference finals for the second straight season on Wednesday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Timberwolves in five games, raising serious questions about Edwards' maturity on the court. Jay Williams believes that there is one player who can help the young star grow; Kevin Durant.

At 23 years old, Edwards is one of the most accomplished young stars the NBA has ever seen at that age. That, combined with his swagger and marketability, has experts ready to declare him the next face of the league. However, there are some who believe that this series exposed just how far he has to go as a player. Durant could be that player if the Timberwolves want to trade for him this summer.

Durant is entering the final year of his four-year, $194,219,320 contract he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. Since signing the deal, the former NBA MVP was traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he has underwhelmed alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Timberwolves swept Durant out of the postseason last year on their way to the conference finals.

While talking about the next steps that the star needs to take in his career, ESPN's Williams brought up the idea that Durant could be the perfect mentor for him as he tries to become a smarter player and make the most of his talent.

"I still think the maturation process for him and the basketball IQ department is something that he needs to dedicate himself to," said Williams about the young star. "I honestly think that's why pairing him with maybe Kevin Durant may be one of the best things, if they can pull it off, cause that would increase his basketball IQ drastically."

Edwards and Durant both came off the bench for Team USA during their run to the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. During their time together, both players spoke highly of the other. Durant's experience and scoring prowess could be a good addition alongside Edwards, but the Timberwolves face stiff competition if they do pursue him.

Edwards and the Timberwolves aren't the only team interested in adding Kevin Durant

Ever since it was announced that Durant and the Suns would be working together to find a trade this summer, teams have been lining up with offers ready. If Giannis Antetokounmpo does not request a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant will be the biggest name available this summer. He will be making almost $55 million next year, so teams would have to give up a lot to add him.

As of right now, the leading candidates to land Durant are the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. However, the Timberwolves have enough large contracts and young players to entice the Suns into making a deal. If Durant's wishes play a bigger role in the final decision, that could give Minnesota an advantage.

Pairing Durant alongside Edwards in the starting lineup instead of a player like Julius Randle could work out very well for both players. Durant could teach the young All-Star how to take in the game more cerebrally while Edwards can take the mantle of leader and let Durant focus solely on his game. If Williams is right, this could be a perfect match for both sides and result in a title run.

