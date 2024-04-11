“Would be incredible" - Kevin Durant doesn’t mince words amid wanting first All-Defensive team honors

The Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant in a thrilling fourth-quarter surge, rallied to beat the LA Clippers 124-108 on Wednesday night.

Durant notched up 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists with a steal and two blocks on 10-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-9 from the 3-point line, and was perfect from the free-throw line. KD boasted a 103.6 defensive rating in 37 minutes.

Following the game, coach Frank Vogel lauded Kevin Durant for his defensive attributes and effort, urging voters to get his first All-NBA defensive team nomination. KD, when asked about it, responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To be in that company would be incredible. Not trying to downplay it, but at the end of the day, all that really matters to me is the trust I get from my teammates and my coaches."

Expand Tweet

The Suns redeemed themselves, thanks to Durant's defensive prowess, bouncing back from the humiliation of Tuesday night's defeat in Phoenix.

In that game, the Clippers dominated with a commanding 35-4 lead in the first quarter, stretching it to a 37-point advantage in the second, before the Suns narrowed the gap, eventually falling short 105-92.

How has Kevin Durant fared defensively all season for Phoenix Suns?

With his towering six-foot-10 frame and expansive seven-foot-five wingspan, Durant consistently disrupts opponents on defense.

Utilizing his remarkable speed and length, he averages 1.5 deflections per game. Durant adeptly obstructs passing lanes and impedes driving opportunities, showcasing his prowess as a formidable on-ball defender.

He boasts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks, with a 114.4 defensive rating for the season. Primarily swatting shots from the weak side rather than being classified as a premier all-around shot blocker, Durant, nevertheless, consistently thwarts opponents' attempts.

While not regarded as a top-tier help defender, his basketball IQ and remarkable length often pose challenges for average to below-average playmakers, making him a persistent nuisance on the court.

Expand Tweet

Adding to his defensive prowess, Kevin Durant averages 3.4 fast-break points per game, ranking him among the top-15 players in the league. That demonstrates his effectiveness in converting defensive plays into scoring opportunities.

Additionally, he secures an average of 0.4 loose balls per game. Despite not being recognized primarily for his rebounding skills, Durant's ability in this area is often overlooked.

He routinely secures 2.1 defensive rebounds, often engaging in contests near the basket within a range of 3-6 feet. While rebounding may not be typically associated with defense, it plays a crucial role in swiftly terminating opponents' offensive possessions and warrants acknowledgment.