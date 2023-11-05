"Would have LeBron order for me": Dwyane Wade expressed more faith in King James' palate than wife Gabrielle Union in 2020 interview

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s respective NBA careers were intertwined. They were part of the famous 2003 draft class, competed against each other and also won championships as teammates. The two also played for Team USA through its ups and downs in international basketball competitions. Over the years, they’ve built an enviable bond.

Most basketball fans are aware of the close relationship between James and Wade. In 2020, “D-Wade,” in an interview with Food & Wine, gave a glimpse of how much one knows the other:

“LeBron [James] is one of my best friends. When we eat out he’s like, ‘You should try this,’ and he knows exactly what to order for me. This might get me in trouble, but I would have LeBron order for me before I would let me wife. She’d get me nine different things to be sure there’s something I like. LeBron just knows.”

Food is intensely personal. What one friend thinks he knows as palatable to a friend might end up being the complete opposite. Some would even say that friendships can be measured by how much one knows what the other’s gustatory delights are. If this is where James and Wade’s friendship is judged, then they are unquestionably close to a special degree.

It wasn’t just about food that LeBron James knew what Dwyane Wade wanted. On the basketball court, “King James” likely had an even deeper understanding of how and where “The Flash” preferred to take his shots. Their partnership thrived in Miami because of Wade’s sacrifice and James’ understanding of how to get everyone involved.

Wade retired following the 2018-19 season where he was named as an honorary All-Star by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The Hall of Famer is spending more time with his wife Gabrielle Union and their kids.

Three years after the interview, it’s likely that Union has finally replaced LeBron James as Dwyane Wade’s most trusted food adviser.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade struggled in their first game against each other

November 12, 2003, was a historic night for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. They played against each other for the first time in their NBA careers. Both, however, badly struggled for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, respectively.

Miami came into the game having lost their first seven games. The Cavaliers, the visiting team, were 2-5 after losing their first five games of the season.

LeBron James played a game-high 42 minutes but finished with just 18 points on 6-15 shooting. He added seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. His turnovers late in the game was costly for the Cavaliers.

Dwyane Wade, meanwhile, didn’t fare well either. He was on the floor for 35 minutes and ended up with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block. Wade shot 5-17 from the field.

Despite their struggles, Cleveland and Miami invested in their rookies. They just didn’t know yet at that time how much that investment would impact both teams.