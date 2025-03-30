The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to hire JJ Redick as their next head coach was met with mixed reviews. For starters, his close relationship with LeBron James was seen as a possible factor for his hiring by some experts. His lack of coaching experience raised doubts about his ability to lead his team to the top.

Ad

Fast forward to today, and he's just two wins away from tying Darvin Ham's 47-win total, the best from Ham's two seasons in charge of the Lakers. Everything seems to be marching smoothly in Southern California, and Redick doesn't want to go anywhere.

"I'm not moving my kids again,” Redick told the LA Times in story published early on Sunday morning. “We're in it for the long haul. I would love to be the Lakers' coach for the next 15 to 20 years. If I'm not the Lakers coach, I'm in it for the long haul in L.A.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Redick played for the LA Clippers for four years, and while his podcast production company is based in Brooklyn, it seems like he wants to be in sunny California for years to come. Past history, though, may tell another story. The Lakers have had eight different head coaches since the legendary Phil Jackson left the team in 2011, and no HC has been there for more than three seasons during that span.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

JJ Redick met with Lakers stars before the win over the Grizzlies

The Lakers are currently No. 4 in the Western Conference, and with the playoffs just around the corner, Coach Redick wants everybody locked in and on the same page. Following his team's 134-127 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Redick revealed that he met with the team's big three, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic and Lebron James, ahead of the crucial matchup.

Ad

"We challenged all three of them when we got to their three-man actions to play with a little more force, a little more thrust, and a little more creativity," Redick said on Saturday via ESPN.

The meeting seems to have paid dividends, as LeBron James (25 points), Luka Doncic (29), and Austin Reaves (31) combined to score 85 points. Motivation and getting everybody to buy in are also a big part of coaching. It's not just Xs and Os. So far, it seems like Redick has done a pretty good job at both aspects of his job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback