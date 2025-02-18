"Would he have played if they put Bronny James?": Ex-NBA star goes no-holds barred on LeBron James' 'selfish' All-Star decision 

LeBron James made history when he was selected as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference, his 21st time being given this honor. However, he never made the start, choosing to sit out of the All-Star Game due to discomfort in his ankle and foot. His decision not to play spurred a passionate response from one former NBA veteran.

Ad

Chandler Parsons is a former NBA player who spent nine years in the league with four different teams before retiring in 2020. He has since shifted over into the media world, co-hosting the "Run It Back" show alongside Lou Williams and Michele Beadle.

On Monday's episode of "Run It Back," Parsons spoke about LeBron James' decision to sit out the All-Star game, saying that his choice robbed other deserving players of a spot on the All-Star roster.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also posed a theory that if Bronny James had been selected as one of the players on the Rising Stars team, LeBron would have considered playing in the game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All these other NBA players have to play against his son because LeBron has kind of put him in that situation," said Parsons about Bronny's presence in the league. "Would he have played if they put Bronny James in the game?"

LeBron James has been dealing with lingering problems in his lower body that put him on multiple injury reports heading into the All-Star break, but his decision to sit out has generated some backlash.

Ad

Injury replacements are nothing new to the All-Star game. Trae Young and Kyrie Irving were this year's replacements, taking the spots of Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James' decision to not announce that he was going to sit out was surprising, not giving NBA commissioner Adam Silver enough time to select a replacement.

Has LeBron James given too much special treatment to Bronny James?

Entering the 2025 NBA Draft, Bronny James expected to hear his name called in the second round, but according to most scouts, he wasn't ready for the NBA.

Ad

So far, the scouts have been proven right, as Bronny has struggled in his 17 appearances with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The rookie is averaging 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

People around the NBA have said that Bronny needs more time to develop in the G-League. LeBron James' desire to play with his son, while understandable, might not be what is best for Bronny's growth.

As both players continue to navigate the back half of the regular season, LeBron and coach J.J. Redick need to decide what will do Bronny James the most good moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback