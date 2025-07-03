"Would rather retire than play with Curry" - NBA fans stunned as Celtics' Al Horford considers retirement amid free agency link to Lakers & Warriors

Veteran star Al Horford is one of the few players who haven't signed a deal with a team yet. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring his services. According to recent reports, Horford has been considering which team to sign with for his 19th NBA season.

However, Horford has also reportedly been considering leaving the basketball scene. After 18 seasons in the league, retirement has been lingering on the five-time All-Star's mind.

The two California teams are still drawn to signing him to strengthen their roster's depth. However, supporters shared their opinions after learning that he was thinking about retiring.

"Would rather retire than play with Curry," a fan said.

"he would rather retire then play for the warriors or lakers. tears bro😭" another fan said.

"I’d retire. Those two teams are going to be mid," one fan said.

Lakers fans are convincing the big man to think twice about retirement and join LeBron James.

"Ik a former Celtic that came to LA and won a ring 👀" a fan brought up Rajon Rondo.

"Join the Lakers, get a ring, then retire, easy 🤷‍♂️" another fan said.

"We always get former Celtics rings, come to LA AL," one fan said.

With the departure of Kevon Looney, the Warriors need a player like Al Horford. The Lakers, on the other hand, offer a bench role for the big man after securing Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Horford played in 60 games with the Boston Celtics during the 2024 season. Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

A look at what the Lakers offered Al Horford

The Lakers believe they have a championship-caliber team after signing Deandre Ayton as their new starting center. However, LA isn't done with its moves. The Lakers want to add Al Horford to the mix as he's a proven winner and can help any contending team.

It's been revealed that the Lakers offered Al Horford $5 million, which is their Bi-Annual Exception. Even with that, the veteran big man is yet to decide on his future in the NBA.

Al Horford is 39 years old and has had plenty of experience contending with the Celtics. In the past four years that he's been in Boston, he's averaged 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He played a crucial role in the team's 2024 championship run.

