"Would win them some games": Dwight Howard names himself and four veteran All-Stars to turn the Pistons' struggling fortunes around 

Dwight Howard has continued to campaign for a chance to make a big return to the NBA after failing to sign with a team in the offseason. Although the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year had an extended tryout with the Golden State Warriors that reportedly went well, the team stood pat. Since then, there has been little movement toward Howard returning to the NBA.

Although reports have indicated that he could sign overseas in Europe with an NBA-exit clause, so far there has been little news regarding his NBA future. During that time, the Detroit Pistons have gone on a historic losing streak that has seen them lose 27 straight games.

With no end in sight and plenty of tough matchups ahead, Dwight Howard thinks it's time for a change. The way he sees things, if the Detroit Pistons and their young core want to start winning games, they should look to him and other NBA vets.

After the Pistons' 27th straight loss, Dwight Howard took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to share his revamped Detroit Pistons roster. The lineup notably included a number of NBA veterans who are no longer in the league, including fan favorites like Tacko Fall and John Wall.

Looking at the players Dwight Howard suggested the Detroit Pistons sign, and what they have been up to since parting ways with the NBA

As previously mentioned, a number of the players that Dwight Howard listed have continued to hope for a chance to return to the NBA. The most notable on the list is former MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas, who has continued to campaign for a chance to return to the league.

After bouncing around the league from 2017-2022, this is the first season that Thomas has yet to sign with a team. The same is true for John Wall, who has remained a free agent after averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists with the LA Clippers last year.

In the case of Michael Beasley, who earned a reputation as a scorer during his time with the NBA, the veteran has been playing in Ice Cube's Big3 3-on-3 league. Another starter mentioned on Dwight Howard's ideal team was DeMarcus Cousins, who is currently signed to play in Taiwan, much like Howard last season.

Off the bench, Howard mentioned several other NBA vets who are playing overseas. It included Kemba Walker, who is playing for Monaco, and Lance Stephenson, who is playing in Puerto Rico.

Another player named by Howard was Tacko Fall, one of the tallest players in NBA history, and Blake Griffin, a former MVP candidate who last played for the Celtics. While it's unlikely that Howard, or any of the players mentioned, will sign with the Pistons, he's certainly riled up the NBA community.