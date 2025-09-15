"Wouldn't be the player I am today without Kobe Bryant": Saquon Barkley credits Lakers legend's Mamba Mentality as mastermind behind his stellar rise

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley credited LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for his stellar rise over the last few years. Barkley came into the league as the No. 2 pick of the 2018 draft. After a strong rookie season, things went downhill for him after suffering consecutive injuries in 2019 and 2020.

Barkley tore his ACL at the start of the 2020 season, making only two appearances. He made his proper comeback in 2022, recording 1,312 rushing yards for the New York Giants. Things didn't click for Barkley until 2024, his first season with the Eagles. He played all 16 games, finishing with 2,005 rushing yards with an average of 5.8 yards per attempt.

Along with Jalen Hurts, Barkley led the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to win his first ring. After struggling through his first few years in the NFL, Barkley has grown into one of the best players in the league, a breakthrough he attributes to Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality,” as he shared with ESPN on Sunday's NFL Countdown.

“I’ve always been a Kobe Bryant fan. When I went through my ACL, I really tried to dive into the Mamba Mentality. Just the constant quest of being the best version of yourself,” Barkley said. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today without Kobe Bryant.” (Timestamp: 0:45)

Bryant’s influence on the NFL star’s life is easy to see; he can often be spotted wearing earrings designed around the Lakers legend’s logo. Saquon Barkley also paid tribute to Bryant in an interview with ESPN ahead of his second season in 2019.

“I write your phrase, Mamba Mentality, on my cleats before practices and games because I know that attitude is what it takes to be special,” Barkley said. “King Ozymandias may not remain, but the Mamba Mentality legacy will live on forever. I hope one day I can inspire others the way you inspired me.”

In alignment with Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality, Saquon Barkley continues to aim higher

Despite winning Super Bowl LIX, Saquon Barkley hasn’t let his foot off the gas and aims to achieve even loftier goals in the future. Continuing his conversation with ESPN, Barkley also expressed that he wasn’t satisfied with being a one-time champion and has his eyes set on another goal.

“I don’t want to be a Super Bowl champion just one time. … I want to be MVP,” Barkley said.

The “constant quest of being the best version of yourself” seems to spell an MVP for Saquon Barkley as he looks to build on last season’s success with the Eagles.

