"Wow LECHOKE in full form" - NBA fans trash LeBron James for missed opportunities in Game 1

LeBron James couldn't carry the LA Lakers to what could have been an upset victory over the top-ranked Denver Nuggets. Playing on the road against the team with the best home record in the NBA, the Lakers struggled in the first half 72-54.

Slowly, LA crawled their way back into the game behind the playoffs' best defense. They couldn't overcome the Nuggets, though, as James missed a few crucial shots and turned the ball over with 18.5 seconds left in the game.

Some basketball fans couldn't resist trolling the four-time MVP and his team following the loss:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wow LECHOKE in full form"

Jack 🥶 @JudgeWrld99 @BleacherReport Refs tried their best to get a win for the lakers @BleacherReport Refs tried their best to get a win for the lakers

Walter Campbell @howboutthemsox @BleacherReport LeMickeys legacy has been carried this year by Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker in the fourth @BleacherReport LeMickeys legacy has been carried this year by Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker in the fourth

Curgoat @iskkamil04 @BleacherReport Lemickey choking in the clutch what’s new @BleacherReport Lemickey choking in the clutch what’s new

EasyMoney @EasyBucket35 @BleacherReport LeFraud is nothing without free throws @BleacherReport LeFraud is nothing without free throws

The Denver Nuggets' once 21-point lead was cut down to three points twice in the fourth quarter. Austin Reaves, who made three-three-pointers in the final period, sunk a triple to make it 124-121.

LeBron James also hit two free throws with 1:12 remaining in the game to inch the LA Lakers to 129-126.

"King James" however, lost the ball as he tried to get into the paint after Reaves' nifty pass. The score was 131-126 when James fumbled the ball and lost it to Nikola Jokic.

The "Joker" made one of two free throws on the other hand before James missed another three-pointer for the final score.

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game One

The LA Lakers superstar, like everyone on the team, started slowly. He had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists after the first 24 minutes of the game.

Anthony Davis led them with 18 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. They would have been blown off the court had both of them not improved their play in the second half.

Austin Reaves nearly played the hero's role for the Lakers yet again. The former undrafted rookie made several key shots in the fourth quarter to swing the momentum back to the Lakers.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers couldn't stop Nikola Jokic in the first half

The LA Lakers' strategy in the playoffs has been to swing at all costs to win Game 1 and then defend their home court. They succeeded in doing it against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and versus the Golden State Warriors in the semi-finals.

LA looked like it didn't have a chance in the first half against the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic had 12 rebounds, eight points and five assists in just 11 minutes. He continued to end the said half with 19 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

For good measure, Jokic even had a step-back buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis to end the third quarter. LeBron James and AD could only hang their hands after the back-to-back MVP drilled the shot from behind the arc.

ESPN @espn OVER AD TO END THE THIRD JOKICOVER AD TO END THE THIRD JOKIC 3️⃣ OVER AD TO END THE THIRD‼️ https://t.co/yUEgHUerdz

The LA Lakers' vaunted defense, however, started to make an impact against the Denver Nuggets' top-ranked offense. LA outscored Denver 72-60 in the second half to nearly pull off the upset.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis played better in the second half but didn't have enough to overturn Nikola Jokic's mind-boggling game.

Also read: What are LeBron James' stats against Denver Nuggets?

Poll : 0 votes