"WOW that’s a DOTY candidate": Fans go wild after Devin Vassell's jaw-dropping poster dunk against Nets

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell provided a highlight-reel moment in their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, throwing down a nasty dunk in traffic that made fans go wild on social media.

Ad

The impressive play took place midway into the second quarter of the Spurs' 127-113 home victory over the Nets. Off a fastbreak, the 24-year-old wing player from Florida State fielded a pass from point guard Chris Paul before accelerating and throwing down the hammer in the paint over Brooklyn forward Ziaire Williams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans picked up the impressive play of Devin Vassell, sharing their thoughts on it on X.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan was surprised and impressed that he was moved to nominate it as a possible Dunk Of The Year candidate, saying:

"Don't think I ever saw a Devin Vassell highlight before but WOW that's a DOTY candidate."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"DOTY candidate?" another user suggested.

"Hammered it!!!" a fan pointed out.

"Holy s***. MR NASTY," a comment christened Vasell.

"Monster jam," a fan highlighted.

"Good to see hustle from Devin Vassell," a user celebrated.

"Traffic stopper! Devin Vassell's poster dunk crashes through the defense Spurs are on fire!" another described.

The poster dunk was part of a stellar performance from Vassell against the Nets, where he scored a career-high 37 points, on 14-of-20 shooting and 8-of-11 from three. He also had 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block in 36 minutes.

Ad

Devin Vassell high on San Antonio adding De'Aaron Fox to roster

Devin Vassell is part of a promising San Antonio Spurs backcourt, which now includes All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, who the team acquired by way of a trade last month from the Sacramento Kings.

Fox landed in The Alamo following a three-team deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls, which also saw All-Star Zach Lavine go from the Windy City to Sacramento.

Ad

Speaking to reporters following the deal, Vassell shared that he sees the Fox deal as only helping the team by leaps and bounds, saying (via the San Antonio Express-News):

"We probably got 10 times better."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since arriving in San Antonio, Fox has been balling, averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35 minutes for the Spurs, who are currently at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 26-34 record.

His arrival is somehow cushioning the impact of Victor Wembanyama being out for the rest of the season as he recovers from a blood clot on his shoulder.

Fox is joined in the starting lineup by Vassell, who has started in 33 of the 44 games he has played so far this season. He has been averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback