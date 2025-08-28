Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton fell one win shy of his first ring last season. After missing out on a potential championship ring due to a torn Achilles he got engaged to his girlfriend, Jade Jones, in July.

Jones and Haliburton have reportedly been dating since 2019, and the former Sacramento Kings player proposed to her shortly after the NBA Finals.

It was an emotional time for Haliburton, who had just suffered an Achilles injury seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

In his August 27 appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive," he admitted that while he had plans of asking Jones to marry him before his injury, the way she stood by him during that tough time solidified the idea.

"I've been playing this for like the last year, like, it's been a year in the making," Haliburton said (Timestamp 35:50). "But I think that it just further, like, solidified it. Bro, she's been taking care of me, wrapping my foot up every night before sleep, helping me shower, I think it further solidified it."

Haliburton will miss the next season, but he's expected to be back on the court by the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign, and he'll have his fiancee rooting for him.

Tyrese Haliburton has no regrets about his injury

Haliburton's injury was unfortunate, but far from surprising. He was dealing with a delicate calf injury, and those injuries often lead to Achilles tears.

He was aware of the risks and wasn't going to miss the biggest game of his life. He even asked Kevin Durant whether he regretted doing the same in 2019 with the Golden State Warriors.

"No. Hell no. Hell no. I’ll be honest: I called KD after I got my MRI after Game 5. I said, 'Bro, do you regret playing in the game you tore (your Achilles')?' He said, 'No, not at all.' I was like, 'Alright.'" Haliburton said. "Yeah, I wasn’t going to switch anyway, so I’m glad he said that. It made me feel a little bit better. But no, I don’t regret it, bro."

It might take a while before he gets back to his former level, but he's just 25 years old, so he has plenty of time left in his career to return to the biggest stage.

